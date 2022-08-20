DMU vs SET Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11s and Pitch Report for Minor League 2022, 2nd & 6th Play Off

Dallas Mustangs (DMU) will take on Seattle Thunderbolts (SET) in the second and sixth playoff games of the Minor League on Saturday at the Choice Moosa Stadium in Pearland.

The Mustangs are among the strongest teams in this year's competition, winning 12 of their 14 games. The Thunderbolts, meanwhile, have won 11 of their 14 outings

The Thunderbolts will look to reach the semifinals, but the Mustangs are a stronger team and expected to prevail.

DMU vs SET Probable Playing XIs

DMU

Sushant Modani, Sahibzada Farhan (wk), Sujith Gowda (c), Corey Anderson, Hussain Talat, Sahib Malhotra, Rishi Ramesh, Nosthush Kenjige, Adnan Haroon, Sachin Asokan, Naseer Jamali

SET

Andries Gous (wk), Prajith Kumar Modi, Rayyan Pathan, Rishi Bhardwaj, Jagroop Raina, Shubham Ranjane, Phani Simhadri, Akhilesh Bodugum, Sahil Kancherla, Manoj Panwar, Aaditya Chauhan

Match Details

Match: DMU vs SET, Minor League 2022, 2nd & 6th playoff

Date and Time: August 20, 2022, 8:30 pm IST & August 21, 2022, 1:00 am IST

Venue: Choice Moosa Stadium, Pearland.

Pitch Report

The pitch at the Choice Moosa Stadium in Pearland is batting-friendly. So bowlers will have to bowl in the right areas to take wickets. Both teams will look to chase first on winning the toss, and a high-scoring game could ensue.

DMU vs SET Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicketkeeper

A Gous, who has played exceptionally well in the last few games, is, without a doubt, the best Dream11 wicketkeeper for today's games. He could also earn additional points from catches and stumpings. He smashed 75 against LSA.

Batters

S Farhan and R Pathan are the two best Dream11 batter picks for today's games. S Malhotra is another good pick. He has performed exceptionally well in the last few games.

All-rounders

S Gowda and C Anderson are the two best Dream11 all-rounder picks for today's games. They bat in the top order and also complete their quota of overs. H Talat is another good pick.

Bowlers

The top Dream11 bowler picks for today's games are P Simhadri and N Kenjige. Both have bowled brilliantly in the last few games and are expected to bowl at the death. N Jamali is another good pick.

Three top players to pick in DMU vs SET Dream11 prediction team

H Talat (DMU)

C Anderson (DMU)

S Gowda (DMU)

Dallas Mustangs vs Seattle Thunderbolts: Key stats for Dream11 team

S Gowda - 177 runs and 1 wicket

N Kenjige - 10 wickets

S Farhan - 101 runs

Dallas Mustangs vs Seattle Thunderbolts Dream11 Prediction (Minor League 2022)

Fantasy suggestion #1

Fantasy suggestion #1: A Gous, S Malhotra, S Farhan, R Bhardwaj, R Pathan, C Anderson, H Talat, S Gowda, N Kenjige, N Jamali, P Simhadri.

Captain: H Talat. Vice Captain: S Gowda.

Fantasy suggestion #2

Fantasy suggestion #2: A Gous, S Malhotra, S Farhan, R Pathan, C Anderson, H Talat, S Gowda, S Ranjane, N Kenjige, N Jamali, P Simhadri.

Captain: H Talat. Vice Captain: C Anderson.

