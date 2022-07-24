DMU vs SLA Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for Minor League 2022, Match 18

The Dallas Mustangs (DMU) will take on the St. Louis Americans (SLA) in match 18 of the Minor League 2022 on Sunday at the Choice Moosa Stadium in Pearland.

Both teams have performed exceptionally well in the tournament and are currently among the top contenders for the championship. The Dallas Mustangs have a lot of experienced and in-form players, while the St. Louis Americans have a lot of young players.

The St. Louis Americans will try their best to win the match and create a winning streak in the tournament, but the Dallas Mustangs are a relatively better team. The Dallas Mustangs are expected to win these nail-biting encounters.

DMU vs SLA Probable Playing XI

DMU Playing XI

Joshua Tromp (wk), Sahibzada Farhan, Sujith Gowda, Rishi Ramesh, Sachin Asokan, Corey Anderson, Hussain Talat, Naseer Jamali, Nosthush Kenjige, Soorya Selvakumar, Adnan Haroon

SLA Playing XI

Luke Schofield, Dwayne Smith, Nikhil Kanchan (wk), Dhruv Duggal, Murali Basupalli , Ayan Khan, Arnav Jhamb, Justin Dill, Sam Das, Yash Mahajan, Baljinder Singh

Match Details

DMU vs SLA, Minor League 2022, Match 18

Date and Time: July 24, 2022, 9:00 PM IST

Venue: Choice Moosa Stadium, Pearland

Pitch Report

The Choice Moosa Stadium pitch appears to be favorable for both bowlers and batters. Fans should anticipate a competitive game between bat and ball today. Teams will try to bat first at this location, and the par total will be between 140 and 150.

DMU vs SLA Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicket-keeper

N Kanchan, who has played exceptionally well in the last few matches, is without a doubt the best wicket-keeper for today's Dream11 side. He will bat in the top order and also earn additional points from catches.

Batters

S Gowda and S Farhan are the two best batter picks for the Dream11 team. L Schofield is another good pick for today's Dream11 team. They will all bat in the top order and have a high chance of scoring well in today's match.

All-rounders

H Talat and D Smith are the best all-rounder picks for the Dream11 team as they are batting in the top order and also completing their quota of overs. C Anderson is another good pick for today's Dream11 team.

Bowlers

The top bowler picks for today's Dream11 team are N Kenjige and J Dill. Both have bowled brilliantly in the last few matches, and you can also expect them to bowl in death overs. N Jamali is another good pick for the Dream11 team.

Top players to pick in DMU vs SLA Dream11 prediction team

A Sheikh (DMU)

H Talat (DMU)

N Kenjige (DMU)

Dallas Mustangs vs St. Louis Americans: Important stats for Dream11 team

S Farhan - 88 runs

H Talat - 68 runs and 4 wickets

N Kenjige - 1 run and 6 wickets

Dallas Mustangs vs St. Louis Americans Dream11 Prediction Today (Minor League 2022)

Fantasy suggestion #1

Fantasy suggestion #1: N Kanchan, S Gowda, S Malhotra, S Farhan, L Schofield, D Smith, H Talat, A Sheikh, J Dill, N Kenjige, N Jamali

Captain: H Talat Vice Captain: D Smith

Fantasy suggestion #2

Fantasy suggestion #2: N Kanchan, S Gowda, S Malhotra, S Farhan, L Schofield, D Smith, H Talat, A Sheikh, J Dill, N Kenjige, S Shah

Captain: H Talat Vice Captain: N Kenjige.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far