DNA vs PKC Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 And Pitch Report for ECS T10 Austria, Qualifier 1

Donaustadt (DNA) and Pakistan CC (PKC) will be up against each other in the first qualifier of the ECS T10 Austria at the Seebarn Cricket Ground in Seebarn on Saturday, June 25.

Donaustadt won six out of their eight ECS T10 matches and finished the league stage at the top of the points table. Pakistan CC, on the other hand, won five out of their eight games and finished just below their opponents.

DNA vs PKC Probable Playing 11 Today

DNA XI

Razmal Shigiwal (C), Baseer Khan, Qadargul Utmanzai (WK), Sadiq Muhammad, Mohibullah Shenwari, Aman Ahmadzai, Mohammad Safi, Sahel Zadran, Itibarshah Deedar, Ishak Safi, Zabiullah Ibrahimkhel.

PKC XI

Amir Naeem (C & WK), Naveed Hassan, Mohammed Qasim, Shadnan Khan, Sikandar Hayat, Abuseen Dostahil, Asif Zazai, Ruhullah Abdurahimzai, Adnannaser Naseri, Ziaurahman Shinwari, Rohail Naeem.

Match Details

DNA vs PKC, ECS T10 Austria, Qualifier 1

Date and Time: 25th June 2022, 02:00 PM IST

Venue: Seebarn Cricket Ground, Seebarn, Austria.

Pitch Report

The pitch at the Seebarn Cricket Ground generally favors the batters, with the bowlers having to bowl tight lines and lengths to control the leakage of runs. Batting first should be the preferred option, with the average first-innings score in the last four games played at the venue being 134 runs.

Today’s DNA vs PKC Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicketkeeper

Amir Naeem: Naeem, who is currently the leading run-scorer in the ECS T10 Austria with 216, will be keen to add to his tally today.

Batters

Mohammed Qasim: Qasim has been in decent form with both the bat and ball, scoring 111 runs and picking up four wickets in eight matches.

Mohammad Safi: Safi has failed to perform with the bat this season, scoring only 60 runs in seven outings. Nonetheless, he is a quality batter who could be a good budget pick for your fantasy team.

All-rounders

Baseer Khan: Baseer has scored 130 runs and taken nine wickets in eight ECS T10 Austria outings. He could be a good candidate to lead your fantasy team.

Shadnan Khan: Shadnan is currently Pakistan CC's leading wicket-taker with eight scalps to his name. He has also scored 65 runs in eight matches.

Bowlers

Sahel Zadran: Zadran has scored 107 runs and also picked up four wickets in eight matches.

Ziaurahman Shinwari: Shinwari is a genuine wicket-taker who can provide regular breakthroughs. He has claimed seven wickets in eight matches.

Top 5 best players to pick in DNA vs PKC Dream11 prediction team

Baseer Khan (DNA) - 512 points

Razmal Shigiwal (DNA) - 507 points

Amir Naeem (PKC) - 416 points

Shadnan Khan (PKC) - 388 points

Ziaurahman Shinwari (PKC) - 335 points

Important Stats for DNA vs PKC Dream11 prediction team

Baseer Khan: 130 runs and 9 wickets in 8 matches

Razmal Shigiwal: 111 runs and 9 wickets in 8 matches

Amir Naeem: 216 runs in 8 matches

Shadnan Khan: 65 runs and 8 wickets in 8 matches

Ziaurahman Shinwari: 10 runs and 7 wickets in 8 matches

DNA vs PKC Dream11 Prediction Today (ECS T10 Austria)

DNA vs PKC Dream11 Prediction - ECS T10 Austria

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Amir Naeem, Mohammed Qasim, Aman Ahmadzai, Sadiq Muhammad, Shadnan Khan, Naveed Hassan, Razmal Shigiwal, Baseer Khan, Itibarshah Deedar, Sahel Zadran, Ziaurahman Shinwari.

Captain: Baseer Khan. Vice-captain: Shadnan Khan.

DNA vs PKC Dream11 Prediction - ECS T10 Austria

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Qadargul Utmanzai, Mohammed Qasim, Sadiq Muhammad, Mohammad Safi, Shadnan Khan, Naveed Hassan, Razmal Shigiwal, Baseer Khan, Sahel Zadran, Ziaurahman Shinwari, Adnannaser Naseri.

Captain: Razmal Shigiwal. Vice-captain: Baseer Khan.

