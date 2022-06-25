DNA vs PKC Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for European Cricket Series - Austria, Final Match

Donaustadt (DNA) will take on Pakistan CC (PKC) in the Finals match of the European Cricket Series - Austria on Saturday at the Seebarn Cricket Ground in Seebarn.

Both sides are among the strongest teams in this year's ECS tournament. Donaustadt won the Quarter-Final 1 match against Pakistan CC by four wickets and Pakistan CC won the Quarter-Final 2 match against Austrian Cricket Tigers by eight wickets.

Pakistan CC will give it their all to win the match and make a comeback in the tournament but Donaustadt is expected to win the match.

DNA vs PKC Probable Playing XI

DNA

Razmal Shigiwal, Qadargul Utmanzai (wk), Ahmad Naveed, Sadiq Muhammad, Aman Ahmadzai, Noor Ahmadzai, Mohammad Safi, Itibarshah Deedar, Sahel Zadran, Ishak Safi, Baser Khan

PKC

Abdullah Akbarjan, Aqib Iqbal, Adal Afzal, Zeshan Arif, Sikander Hayat, Jaweed Sadran, Arsalan Arif, Amar Naeem (wk), Naveed Hassan, Mohammad Waqar Zalmai, Itibarshah Deedar

Match Details

DNA vs PKC, European Cricket Series - Austria, Finals Match

Date and Time: June 25, 2022, 9:30 PM IST

Venue: Seebarn Cricket Ground, Seebarn

Pitch Report

The pitch at the Seebarn Cricket Ground in Seebarn is batting-friendly, where the pacers should also be able to find some movement with the new ball. Fans can expect a high-scoring match with a few wickets from the pacers.

Bowlers who can bowl cutters will be crucial in the match. The pitch should not change considerably throughout the game as both teams will aim to chase after winning the toss.

DNA vs PKC Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicket-keeper

A Naeem, who has played exceptionally well in recent domestic matches, is without a doubt the best wicket-keeper for today's Dream11 side. He will bat in the top order and also gain additional points from catches. Naeem smashed 48 runs in just 21 balls in the last match against the ACT.

Batters

S Zadran and S Hayat are the two best batter picks for the Dream11 team. O Omari is another good pick for today's Dream11 team. They will bat in the top order and have performed exceptionally well in recent matches.

All-rounders

R Shigiwal and B Khan are the best all-rounder picks for the Dream11 team as they are batting in the top order and also completing their quota of overs. S Khan is another good pick for today's Dream11 team.

Bowlers

The top bowler picks for today's Dream11 team are B Khan and Z Shinwari. Both have bowled brilliantly in the last few domestic matches. Fans can also expect them to bowl in death overs. S Zadran is another good pick for the Dream11 team.

Top players to pick in DNA vs PKC Dream11 prediction team

S Khan (PKC)

S Hayat (PKC)

B Khan (DNA)

Donaustadt vs Pakistan CC: Important stats for Dream11 team

R Shigiwal - 117 runs and 10 wickets

B Khan - 147 runs and 9 wickets

S Hayat - 114 runs and 6 wickets

Donaustadt vs Pakistan CC Dream11 Prediction Today (European Cricket Series - Austria)

Fantasy suggestion #1

Fantasy suggestion #1: A Naeem, S Zadran, S Hayat, O Omari, S Khan, R Shigiwal, M Qasim, Z Shinwari, I Deedar, I Safi

Captain: S Khan Vice Captain: B Khan

Fantasy suggestion #2

Fantasy suggestion #2: A Naeem, S Zadran, S Hayat, M Safi, S Khan, N Sadiq, M Qasim, Z Shinwari, I Deedar, I Safi

Captain: S Khan Vice Captain: B Khan

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far