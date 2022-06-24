DNA vs PKC Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for European Cricket Series - Austria, Match 19

Donaustadt (DNA) will take on Pakistan CC (PKC) in the 19th match of the European Cricket Series - Austria on Friday at the Seebarn Cricket Ground in Seebarn.

Both teams are among the strongest teams in this year's ECS tournament as they come from the back of a few wins. Donaustadt won their last match against Vienna CC by 13 runs and Pakistan CC won their last match against Vienna CC by three wickets.

Pakistan CC will give it their all to win the match and make a comeback in the tournament, but Donaustadt is expected to win the match.

DNA vs PKC Probable Playing XI

DNA Playing XI

Razmal Shigiwal, Qadargul Utmanzai (wk), Ahmad Naveed, Sadiq Muhammad, Aman Ahmadzai, Noor Ahmadzai, Mohammad Safi, Itibarshah Deedar, Sahel Zadran, Ishak Safi, Baser Khan

PKC Playing XI

Abdullah Akbarjan, Aqib Iqbal, Adal Afzal, Zeshan Arif, Sikander Hayat, Jaweed Sadran, Arsalan Arif, Amar Naeem (wk), Naveed Hassan, Mohammad Waqar Zalmai, Itibarshah Deedar

Match Details

DNA vs PKC, European Cricket Series - Austria, Match 19

Date and Time: June 24, 2022, 4:00 PM IST

Venue: Seebarn Cricket Ground, Seebarn

Pitch Report

The pitch at the Seebarn Cricket Ground in Seebarn is batting-friendly, where the pacers should also be able to find some movement with the new ball. Fans can expect a high-scoring match with a few wickets from the pacers. Bowlers who can bowl cutters will be crucial in the match.

The pitch should not change considerably throughout the game as both teams will aim to chase after winning the toss.

DNA vs PKC Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicket-keeper

Q Utmanzai, who has played exceptionally well in recent domestic matches, is without a doubt the best wicket-keeper for today's Dream11 side. He will bat in the top order and also gain additional points from catches. He smashed 37 runs in just 22 balls in the match against the ACT.

Batters

M Qasim and S Hayat are the two best batsmen picks for the Dream11 team. O Omari is another good pick for today's Dream11 team. They will bat in the top order and have performed exceptionally well in recent matches.

All-rounders

R Shigiwal and S Khan are the best all-rounders to pick for the Dream11 team as they are batting in the top order and also completing their quota of overs. R Shigiwal took one wicket in the last match against VCC.

Bowlers

The top bowler picks for today's Dream11 team are B Khan and Z Shinwari. Both have bowled brilliantly in the last few domestic matches, and you can also expect them to bowl in death overs. S Zadran is another good pick for the Dream11 team.

Top players to pick in DNA vs PKC Dream11 prediction team

R Shigiwal (DNA)

S Hayat (PKC)

B Khan (DNA)

Donaustadt vs Pakistan CC: Important stats for Dream11 team

R Shigiwal - 48 runs and 10 wickets

B Khan - 98 runs and eight wickets

S Hayat - 108 runs and four wickets

Donaustadt vs Pakistan CC Dream11 Prediction Today (European Cricket Series - Austria)

Fantasy suggestion #1

Fantasy suggestion #1: Q Utmanzai, A Naeem, M Qasim, S Hayat, O Omari, S Khan, N Sadiq, B Khan, Z Shinwari, R Shigiwal, S Zadran

Captain: R Shigiwal Vice Captain: S Hayat

Fantasy suggestion #2

Fantasy suggestion #2: Q Utmanzai, M Qasim, S Hayat, O Omari, S Khan, N Sadiq, R Shigiwal, M Ajmal, B Khan, Z Shinwari, S Zadran

Captain: R Shigiwal Vice Captain: S Khan

