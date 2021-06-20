DOHS vs PAR Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Tips & Playing 11 Updates for Today’s Dhaka Premier League T20 Match - June 20th, 2021

The Old Dohs Sports Club will take on Partex Sporting Club in a Relegation League stage game of the Dhaka Premier League T20 on Sunday.

With just two wins from their 11 Dhaka Premier League T20 matches, Old Dohs Sports Club finished in the penultimate position. Their last game against Prime Doleshwar Sporting Club was abandoned due to rain.

Partex Sporting Club, meanwhile, are yet to register a win in the Dhaka Premier League T20, finishing rock-bottom in the standings. They will also head into Sunday's contest on the back of an abandoned game against the Legends of Rupganj. The solitary point helped Partex Sporting Club open their account in the Dhaka Premier League T20.

Squads to choose from:

Old Dohs Sports Club

Anisul Islam Emon, Raihan Rafsan, Mohaiminul Khan Sourabh, Mohammad Rakib, Minhazul Abedin Sabbir, Rakibul Hasan, Alis Al Islam, Mohammad Sentu, Hamidul Islam Shimul, Gazi Sohel Rana Sagar, Azaduzzaman Payel, Rahawat Ali, Mahmudul Hasan Joy, Mohammad Rashid, Rakhin Ahmed, Amit Hasan, Shahnaz Ahmed.

Partex Sporting Club

Rabiul Islam, Sagir Hossain Shuvo, Nihaduzzaman, Abbas Musa Alvi, Joynul Islam, Hasanuzzaman, Sayed Alam Rizvi, Moin Khan, Tasamul Haque, Jubair Hossain Likhon, Nazmul Hossain Milon, Shahbaz Chauhan, Dhiman Ghosh, Izharul Islam Kanon, Rony Hossain, Mosaddek Iftekhar Rahi, Shafiul Hayat Hridoy

Predicted Playing XIs

Old Dohs Sports Club

Anisul Islam Emon, Rakin Ahmed, Mahmudul Hasan Joy, Rayan Rahman, Mohaminul Khan (c), Mohammad Rakib, Pritom Kumar (wk), AI Islam, Rakibul Hasan, Hamidul Islam, Asadduzzaman Payel.

Partex Sporting Club

Abbas Musa, Sayem Alam, Tasamul Haque (c), Jony Talukdar, Dhiman Ghosh (wk), Nazum Hossain Milon, Rajibul Islam, Mehrab Hossain, Jaynul Islam, Shahdat Hossain, Jubair Hossain

Match Details

Match: Old Dohs Sports Club vs Partex Sporting Club

Venue: Krira Shikkha Protisthan No.3 Ground, Savar

Date and Time: 20th June, 2021, 9:30 AM IST

Pitch Report

With most of the Dhaka Premier League T20 matches being held at the Sher-e-Bangla Stadium, the track in Savar hasn’t been used much lately. The pitch could prove to be challenging for the batsmen, who need to spend some time in the middle before shifting gears. The pacers will find good assistance off the surface, with the par score expected to be around 150 runs.

Dhaka Premier League T20 Dream11 Fantasy Suggestions (DOHS VS PAR)

DOHS vs PAR Dream11 Tips - Dhaka Premier League T20

Fantasy Suggestion #1: D Ghosh, A I Emon, A M Alve, R Ahmed, M H Jnr, T Haque, M Khan, R Hasan, J Islam, A Payel, R Islam

Captain: A I Emon. Vice-captain: T Haque

Fantasy Suggestion #2: D Ghosh, A I Emon, A M Alve, R Ahmed, M Hasan Joy, T Haque, M Khan, R Hasan, J Islam, A Payel, R Islam

Captain: R Hasan. Vice-captain: A M Alve

