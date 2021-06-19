DOHS vs PAR Dream11 prediction: 3 players you can pick as captain or vice-captain for today's Dhaka T20 match - June 20th, 2021

The Old DOHS Sports Club will take on the Partex Sporting Club in Match No. 72 of the Dhaka T20 League 2021 at the BKSP-3 No 3 in Savar.

Both sides finished in the bottom 3 of the points table after the completion of the group stage matches.

The old DOHS Sports Club finished the league phase with two wins and as many ties. They finished just a spot above Partex Sporting Club in the table.

Partex Sporting Club, on the other hand, hasn't won a single game so far this season and are likely to get relegated to the second division league.

Having said that, here are three players whom you can pick as captain and vice-captain for your Dream 11 team for the Dhaka T20 clash between Old DOHS Sports Club and Partex Sporting Club.

#3 Tasamul Haque

Partex Sporting Club all-rounder Tasamul Haque has been their best performer in an otherwise disappointing season. He has scored 203 runs from eight innings, with two fifties and a high score of 65*.

Haque has also picked up five wickets at an economy of 5.45, with best figures of 3/18. He can thus be a valuable addition to your Dream 11 team.

#2 Rakibul Hasan

Rakibul Islam will play for DOHS in Dhaka T20 League 2021

Left-arm spinner Rakibul Hasan has picked up 14 wickets for the Old DOHS Sports Club from 11 games. He averages 13.07 and has an economy of 5.71 that indicates he is quite effective with the ball.

As Old DOHS Sports Club will be eyeing an improved performance, Rakibul will have a crucial role to play. Therefore, he should be there in your Dream 11 team for the upcoming Dhaka T20 clash.

#1 Mahmudul Hasan Joy

The old DOHS Sports Club might not have had a great season. However, Mahmudul Hasan Joy has had a good run in the Dhaka T20 League with the bat.

He is their top run-scorer with 367 runs from 10 innings. He has an average of 52.42 and has scored a couple of fifties as well, with 85* being his high score.

Mahmudul Hasan Joy will look to continue his fine run with the bat. He is therefore a must-pick in your Dream 11 team for the Dhaka T20 League fixture between Old DOHS Sports Club and Partex Sporting Club.

Edited by Sudeshna Banerjee