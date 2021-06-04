DOHS vs PAR Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Tips & Playing 11 Updates for Today's Dhaka Premier League T20 Match - June 4th, 2021

Match 19 of the Dhaka Premier League T20 will see Old DOHS Sports Club take on Partex Sporting Club at the Shere Bangla National Stadium in Dhaka on Saturday.

Old DOHS Sports Club are among the strongest sides in the Dhaka Premier League T20, with the likes of Anisul Islam and Rakibul Hasan manning the bowling attack. In addition, they have talented batsmen in Mahmudul Hasan Joy and Rayan Rahman, who are the ones to watch out for in this format. Although they haven't had the best of starts to their Dhaka Premier League T20 campaign, they will fancy their chances against Partex Sporting Club.

Partex Sporting Club, like their opponents on Saturday, also have a decent squad, with a lot riding on Rabiul Islam and Nihaduzzaman. They will need to come up with a good all-round performance if they are to register their first win of the Dhaka Premier League T20. Although Partex will start the game as underdogs, they have the skill-set to overcome a formidable Old DOHS Sports Club side.

Squads to choose from

Old DOHS Sports Club

Anisul Islam Emon, Raihan Rafsan, Mohaiminul Khan Sourabh, Mohammad Rakib, Minhazul Abedin Sabbir, Rakibul Hasan, Alis Al Islam, Mohammad Sentu, Hamidul Islam Shimul, Gazi Sohel Rana Sagar, Azaduzzaman Payel, Rahawat Ali, Mahmudul Hasan Joy, Mohammad Rashid, Rakhin Ahmed, Amit Hasan, Shahnaz Ahmed

Partex Sporting Club

Rabiul Islam, Sagir Hossain Shuvo, Nihaduzzaman, Abbas Musa Alvi, Joynul Islam, Hasanuzzaman, Sayed Alam Rizvi, Moin Khan, Tasamul Haque, Jubair Hossain Likhon, Nazmul Hossain Milon, Shahbaz Chauhan, Dhiman Ghosh, Izharul Islam Kanon, Rony Hossain, Mosaddek Iftekhar Rahi, Shafiul Hayat Hridoy

Predicted Playing XIs

Old DOHS Sports Club

Anisul Islam Emon, Mohaiminul Khan Sourabh, Mohammad Rakib, Rakibul Hasan, Alis Al Islam, Azaduzzaman Payel, Rahawat Ali, Mahmudul Hasan Joy, Mohammad Rashid, Rakhin Ahmed, Amit Hasan

Partex Sporting Club

Sayem Alam, Mehrab Hossain, Tasamul Haque, Abbas Musa, Dhiman Ghosh, Moin Khan, Nazmul Hossain Milon, Shahbaz Chouhan, Jaynul Islam, Nihaduzzaman, Imran Ali

Match Details

Match: Old DOHS Sports Club vs Partex Sporting Club, Match 19,

Date and Time: 5th June 2021, at 8:30 AM IST

Venue: Shere Bangla National Stadium, Dhaka

Pitch Report

The pitch at the Shere Bangla National Stadium is on the slower side, with 140 being a decent total at the venue. While there is some help on offer with the new ball, the pacers will revert to off-pace deliveries as the match progresses. Wickets in hand will be key for either side, with the spinners playing a big role in the middle overs. With this being a morning fixture, either side will look to bat first and make good use of the conditions first up.

Dhaka Premier League T20 Dream11 Fantasy Suggestions (DOHS vs PAR)

DOHS vs PAR Dream11 Tips - Dhaka Premier League T20

Fantasy Suggestion #1: D Ghosh, A Islam Emon, M Hasan Joy, S Alam Rezvi, T Haque, M Khan, Nihaduzzaman, N Hossain Milon, R Hasan, M Rashid and S Chouhan

Captain: T Haque. Vice-captain: M Khan

Fantasy Suggestion #2: D Ghosh, A Islam Emon, M Hasan Joy, A Musa Alve, T Haque, M Khan, J Islam, N Hossain Milon, R Hasan, M Rashid and S Chouhan

Captain: M Khan. Vice-captain: M Hasan Joy

