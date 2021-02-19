DOL vs CC Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Tips & Playing 11 Updates for Today's CSA T20 Challenge Match - Feb 19th, 2021

Match two of the CSA T20 Challenge will see Hollywoodbets Dolphins lock horns with Six Gun Grill Cape Cobras at the Hollywoodbets Kingsmead Stadium in Durban. Due to the ongoing pandemic, the CSA T20 Challange will see all six teams play at a centralized venue.
Both teams, who will hope to start their campaign on a winning note, look very balanced. But the Dolphins appear to have the advantage of having more international players in their ranks. However, it will not in any way directly impact the outcome of the game.
CSA T20 Challenge: Squads to choose from
Hollywoodbets Dolphins
Keshav Maharaj, Sarel Erwee, Khaya Zondo, Kerwin Mungroo, Robbie Frylinck, Keegan Petersen, Grant Roelofsen, David Miller, Andile Phehlukwayo, Ruan de Swardt, Daryn Dupavillon, Mangaliso Mosehle, Senuran Muthusamy, Prenelan Subrayen, Eathan Bosch, Ottneil Baartman
Six Gun Grill Cape Cobras
Tony de Zorzi, Calvin Savage, Christiaan Jonker, Corbin Bosch, George Linde, Hlomla Hanabe, Imraan Manack, Janneman Malan, Jason Smith, Kyle Verreynne, Nandre Burger, Onke Nyaku, Siyabonga Mahima, Tshepo Moreki, Ziyaad Abrahams, Zubayr Hamza
Predicted Playing XIs
Hollywoodbets Dolphins
Grant Roelofsen, MJ Ackerman, Ruan de Swardt, David Miller, Khaya Zondo, Andile Phehlukwayo, Senuran Muthusamy, Robbie Frylink, Prenelan Subrayen, Keshav Maharaj, Daryn Dupavillon.
Six Gun Grill Cape Cobras
Janneman Malan, Tony de Zorzi, Kyle Verreynne, Zubair Hamza, Christiaan Jonker, Jason Smith, George Linde, Onke Nyaku, Imran Manack, Nandre Burger, Ziyaad Abrahams.
Match Details
Match: Hollywoodbets Dolphins vs Six Gun Grill Cape Cobras, Match 2
Date: 19th February 2021, at 6:00 PM IST
Venue: Hollywoodbets Kingsmead Stadium, Durban, South Africa
Pitch Report
The pacers should get the ball to swing and both teams will look to bat first and make good use of the early conditions. Rain could play spoilsport in today's encounter.
DOL vs CC Dream11 Fantasy Suggestions
Fantasy Suggestion #1: Kyle Verreynne, Tony de Zorzi, David Miller, Zubair Hamza, Janneman Malan, Andile Phehlukwayo, Senuran Muthusamy, Imran Manack, Ziyaad Abrahams, Keshav Maharaj, Jason Smith
Captain: David Miller Vice-captain: Janneman Malan
Fantasy Suggestion #2: Kyle Verreynne, Grant Roelofsen, David Miller, Zubair Hamza, Janneman Malan, Andile Phehlukwayo, George Linde, Imran Manack, Robbie Frylink, Keshav Maharaj, Nandre Burger
Captain: Andile Phehlukwayo Vice-captain: Kyle VerreynnePublished 19 Feb 2021, 07:05 IST