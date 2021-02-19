DOL vs CC Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Tips & Playing 11 Updates for Today's CSA T20 Challenge Match - Feb 19th, 2021

Match two of the CSA T20 Challenge will see Hollywoodbets Dolphins lock horns with Six Gun Grill Cape Cobras at the Hollywoodbets Kingsmead Stadium in Durban. Due to the ongoing pandemic, the CSA T20 Challange will see all six teams play at a centralized venue.

Both teams, who will hope to start their campaign on a winning note, look very balanced. But the Dolphins appear to have the advantage of having more international players in their ranks. However, it will not in any way directly impact the outcome of the game.

CSA T20 Challenge: Squads to choose from

Hollywoodbets Dolphins

Keshav Maharaj, Sarel Erwee, Khaya Zondo, Kerwin Mungroo, Robbie Frylinck, Keegan Petersen, Grant Roelofsen, David Miller, Andile Phehlukwayo, Ruan de Swardt, Daryn Dupavillon, Mangaliso Mosehle, Senuran Muthusamy, Prenelan Subrayen, Eathan Bosch, Ottneil Baartman

Six Gun Grill Cape Cobras

Tony de Zorzi, Calvin Savage, Christiaan Jonker, Corbin Bosch, George Linde, Hlomla Hanabe, Imraan Manack, Janneman Malan, Jason Smith, Kyle Verreynne, Nandre Burger, Onke Nyaku, Siyabonga Mahima, Tshepo Moreki, Ziyaad Abrahams, Zubayr Hamza

Predicted Playing XIs

Hollywoodbets Dolphins

Grant Roelofsen, MJ Ackerman, Ruan de Swardt, David Miller, Khaya Zondo, Andile Phehlukwayo, Senuran Muthusamy, Robbie Frylink, Prenelan Subrayen, Keshav Maharaj, Daryn Dupavillon.

Six Gun Grill Cape Cobras

Janneman Malan, Tony de Zorzi, Kyle Verreynne, Zubair Hamza, Christiaan Jonker, Jason Smith, George Linde, Onke Nyaku, Imran Manack, Nandre Burger, Ziyaad Abrahams.

Match Details

Match: Hollywoodbets Dolphins vs Six Gun Grill Cape Cobras, Match 2

Date: 19th February 2021, at 6:00 PM IST

Venue: Hollywoodbets Kingsmead Stadium, Durban, South Africa

Pitch Report

The pacers should get the ball to swing and both teams will look to bat first and make good use of the early conditions. Rain could play spoilsport in today's encounter.

DOL vs CC Dream11 Fantasy Suggestions

DOL vs CC Dream11 Team

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Kyle Verreynne, Tony de Zorzi, David Miller, Zubair Hamza, Janneman Malan, Andile Phehlukwayo, Senuran Muthusamy, Imran Manack, Ziyaad Abrahams, Keshav Maharaj, Jason Smith

Captain: David Miller Vice-captain: Janneman Malan

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Kyle Verreynne, Grant Roelofsen, David Miller, Zubair Hamza, Janneman Malan, Andile Phehlukwayo, George Linde, Imran Manack, Robbie Frylink, Keshav Maharaj, Nandre Burger

Captain: Andile Phehlukwayo Vice-captain: Kyle Verreynne