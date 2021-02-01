DOL vs CC Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Tips & Playing-11 Updates for Today's Momentum One Day Cup Match – Feb 1, 2021

The First semi-final of the Momentum One Day Cup 2021 will see Dolphins lock horns with Cape Cobras at the Senwes Park, Potchefstroom.

The Cobras come into this game having won against the Warriors in what was a virtual eliminator.

Their opponents, the Dolphins, on the other hand, won their opening two games before rain washed out their other two and go into the semi-finals undefeated.

With a ticket to the final on offer for the winner of the match, both teams will look to give their best. We believe it would be an interesting match between two evenly-matched teams.

Squads to choose from - Momentum One Day Cup

Cape Cobras: Zubayr Hamza, Aviwe Mgijima, Benjamin Ward, Christiaan Jonker, Corbin Bosch, Imraan Manack, Janneman Malan, Jason Smith, Jean Du Plessis, Jonathan Bird, Nandre Burger, Onke Nyaku, Pieter Malan, Siyabonga Mahima, Tony De Zorzi and Ziyaad Abrahams.

Dolphins: Grant Roelofsen, Marques Ackerman, Ruan de Swardt, David Miller, Khaya Zondo, Andile Phehlukwayo, Senuran Muthusamy, Robbie Frylink, Prenelan Subrayen, Kerwin Mungroo, Ottniel Baartman, Mangaliso Mosehle, Sarel Erwee, Keegan Petersen, Andile Mogakane, Michael Erlank, Keshav Maharaj, Daryn Dupavillon, Eathan Bosch, Lifa Ntanzi, Keith Dudgeon, Andile Simelane.

Predicted Playing XIs

Cape Cobras

Janneman Malan, Christiaan Jonker, Tony de Zorzi, Zubayr Hamza, Aviwe Mgijima, Imran Manack, Ziyaad Abrahams, Nandre Burger, Onke Nyaku, Jonathan Bird, Jean Du Plessis.

Dolphins

Grant Roelofsen, Marques Ackerman, Ruan de Swardt, David Miller, Khaya Zondo, Andile Phehlukwayo, Senuran Muthusamy, Robbie Frylink, Prenelan Subrayen, Kerwin Mungroo, Ottniel Baartman.

Match Details

Match: Dolphins vs Cape Cobras, First Semi-final, Momentum One Day Cup

Date: 1st February 2021, 1:30 PM IST

Venue: Senwes Park, Potchefstroom, North West Province, South Africa

Pitch Report

A good batting surface awaits the two sides. Both teams would look to bat first upon winning the toss, with the pitch likely to get slower as the match progresses. The teams would consider 240 runs as a par score.

DOL vs CC Dream11 Fantasy Suggestions

DOL vs CC Dream11 team

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Jean Du Plessis, Grant Roelofsen, Janneman Malan, David Miller, Tony de Zorzi, Zubayr Hamza , Ruan de Swardt, Robbie Frylink, Ziyaad Abrahams, Imran Manack, Onke Nyaku

Captain: Grant Roelofsen Vice-Captain: Imran Manack

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Jean Du Plessis, Grant Roelofsen, Janneman Malan, David Miller, Tony de Zorzi, Andile Phehlukwayo, Ruan de Swardt, Robbie Frylink, Ziyaad Abrahams, Imran Manack, Senuran Muthusamy

Captain: Andile Phehlukwayo Vice-Captain: Senuran Muthusamy