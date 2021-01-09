DOL vs KTS Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Tips & Playing-11 Updates for Today's South Africa ODD Match – Jan 10, 2021

Dolphins will lock horns with Knights in the 2nd match of the Momentum One Day Cup 2021 at the Senwes Park in Potchefstroom on Sunday.

Dolphins started their campaign with a victory in the season-opener. They successfully defended a total of 272 runs against Titans to register a 76-run victory. They will be hoping to keep the momentum alive and pick up a second successive win.

The Knights, on the other hand, will begin their campaign with this fixture. They finished fourth during the last edition, with 22 points, by winning four of their ten matches. They have a solid batting line-up with the likes of Farhaan Behardien, Jacques Snyman and skipper Petrus van Biljon.

While both teams look balanced on cards, Dolphins will have a slight edge in this game, given the experienced players they have in their squad.

Squads to choose from:

Dolphins

Michael Erlank, Mangaliso Mosehle (WK), Eathan Bosch, Keith Dudgeon, Andile Simelane, Prenelan Subrayen (C), Marques Ackerman, Grant Roelofsen (WK), Ruan de Swardt, David Miller, Khaya Zondo, Andile Phehlukwayo, Rob Frylinck, Kerwin Mungroo, Senuran Muthusamy and Ottneil Baartman.

Knights

Farhaan Behardien, Petrus van Biljon (C), Grant Mokoena, Jacques Snyman, Patrick Kruger, Andries Gous (WK), Matthew Kleinveldt, Ferisco Adams, Patrick Botha, Shaun von Berg, Wandile Makwetu (WK), Mbulelo Budaza, Alfred Mothoa, Duan Jansen, Kagiso Mahole, Pheko Moletsane, Sean Whitehead and Nealan van Heerden.

Advertisement

Predicted Playing-11s

Dolphins

Prenelan Subrayen (C), Marques Ackerman, Grant Roelofsen (WK), Ruan de Swardt, David Miller, Khaya Zondo, Andile Phehlukwayo, Rob Frylinck, Kerwin Mungroo, Senuran Muthusamy, Ottneil Baartman.

Knights

Farhaan Behardien, Petrus van Biljon (C), Grant Mokoena, Jacques Snyman, Patrick Kruger, Ferisco Adams, Shaun von Berg, Wandile Makwetu (WK), Mbulelo Budaza, Duan Jansen, Alfred Mothoa.

Match Details

Match: Dolphins vs Knights, Match 2

Date: 10th January 2021, 01:30 PM

Venue: Senwes Park, Potchefstroom.

Pitch Report

The track at Senwes Park is a sporting one that has something to offer for both the batsmen and the bowlers. The pacers are expected to procure some initial swing with the new ball. The batsmen will have to spend some time in the middle before attacking the bowlers for maximums. The average 1st innings score at this venue is 251 runs.

DOL v KTS Dream11 Fantasy Suggestions

DOL v KTS Dream11 Fantasy Suggestions

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Grant Roelofsen, David Miller, Marques Ackerman, Farhaan Behardien, Petrus van Biljon, Ruan de Swardt, Andile Phehlukwayo, Jacques Snyman, Mbulelo Budaza, Shaun von Berg, Alfred Mothoa.

Advertisement

Captain: Andile Phehlukwayo. Vice-Captain: Petrus van Biljon.

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Grant Roelofsen, Marques Ackerman, Farhaan Behardien, Petrus van Biljon, Ruan de Swardt, Andile Phehlukwayo, Senuran Muthusamy, Jacques Snyman, Kerwin Mungroo, Mbulelo Budaza, Shaun von Berg.

Captain: Andile Phehlukwayo. Vice-Captain: Grant Roelofsen.