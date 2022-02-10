DOL vs LIO Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for CSA T20 Challenge 2022, Match 8

The Dolphins (DOL) will take on the Lions in the eighth match of the CSA T20 Challenge 2022 at St George’s Park in Port Elizabeth on Thursday.

The Dolphins registered a spectacular win in their first CSA T20 Challenge 2022 match against the Knights. Keegan Petersen and David Miller played important roles as the Dolphins successfully chased down 129 runs in 18 overs. The Lions, meanwhile, suffered a 11-run loss at the hands of North West in their season opener. They failed to chase down 137 and will be looking for an improved batting performance today.

DOL vs LIO Probable Playing 11 Today

DOL XI

Grant Roelofsen (wk), Keegan Petersen, David Miller, Andile Phehlukwayo, Khaya Zondo, Jason Smith, Ruan de Swardt, Bryce Parsons, Odirile Modimokoane, Prenelan Subrayen (c), Ottniel Baartman

LIO XI

Dominic Hendricks, Joshua Richards, Mitchell Van Buuren, Reeza Hendricks, Ruan Haasbroek (wk), Shane Dadswell, Bjorn Fortuin, Sisanda Magala, Codi Yusuf, Malusi Siboto (c), Tshepo Ntuli

Match Details

DOL vs LIO, CSA T20 Challenge 2022, Match 8

Date and Time: 10th February, 2022, 6:00 PM IST

Venue: St George’s Park, Port Elizabeth

Pitch Report

The track at St George's Park has assisted the pacers, with the uneven bounce hugely troubling the batters. Fast bowlers are expected to wreak havoc once again, with 160 being a par score at the venue.

Today’s DOL vs LIO Dream11 match top picks

Wicketkeeper

Although Grant Roelofsen hasn’t been in the best of form in the CSA T20 Challenge 2022, he’s the best wicketkeeper-batter choice for your Dream11 fantasy team.

Batter

Mitchell van Buuren was impressive in the first match against North West. With the help of six boundaries, he notched up 65 runs off 56 deliveries. He will be eyeing another big knock today.

David Miller has no shortage of experience and continues to be a reliable batter for his team. He scored 34 runs off 22 deliveries in the previous game.

All-rounder

Bjorn Fortuin displayed his all-round ability against North West by scoring 24 runs and picking up a wicket. Fortuin could prove to be a wise multiplier pick for today's game.

Bowler

Andile Phelukwayo may have scalped just one wicket in the last game, but he is expected to wreak havoc on this pacer-friendly track.

Top 5 best players to pick in DOL vs LIO Dream11 prediction team

Mitchell van Buuren (LIO) – 83 points

Codi Yusuf (LIO) – 64 points

David Miller (DOL) – 61 points

Keegan Petersen (DOL) – 61 points

Andile Phelukwayo (DOL) – 49 points

Important stats for DOL vs LIO Dream11 prediction team

Mitchell van Buuren: 65 runs

Codi Yusuf: 2 wickets

David Miller: 34 runs

Bjorn Fortuin: 24 runs and 1 wicket

Andile Phelukwayo: 1 wicket

DOL vs LIO Dream11 Prediction Today (CSA T20 Challenge 2022)

DOL vs LIO Dream11 Fantasy Suggestion #1

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Grant Roelofsen, Ruan Hassbroek, Mitchell van Buuren, David Miller, Keegan Petersen, Bjorn Fortuin, Prenelan Subrayen, Sisanda Magala, Codi Yusuf, Andile Phelukwayo, Malusi Siboto

Captain: David Miller. Vice-captain: Bjorn Fortuin.

DOL vs LIO Dream11 Fantasy Suggestion #2

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Grant Roelofsen, Mitchell van Buuren, David Miller, Keegan Petersen, Bjorn Fortuin, Prenelan Subrayen, Sisanda Magala, Codi Yusuf, Andile Phelukwayo, Malusi Siboto, Odirile Modimokoane

Captain: Andile Phelukwayo. Vice-captain: Mitchell van Buuren.

Edited by Samya Majumdar