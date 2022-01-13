DOL vs LIO Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11s and Pitch Report for CSA 4-Day Cup Match

Dolphins will take on Lions in a CSA 4-Day Cup game at the Kingsmead Stadium in Durban on Thursday.

Both teams are unbeaten in the competition thus far. Following a one-and-a-half month break, they should be ready to start afresh. Lions have won all their four games, while Dolphins have played out as many draws.

Dolphins are fifth in the points table. Meanwhile, after beating Knights by ten wickets in their previous game, Lions moved to first place in the standings.

DOL vs LIO Probable Playing XIs

DOL XI

Thamsanqa Khumalo, Khaya Zondo, Junaid Syed, Marques Ackerman (c), Bryce Parsons, Ruan de Swardt, Robin Smith (wk), Jason Smith, Eathan Bosch, Kerwin Mungroo, Daryn Dupavillon.

LIO XI

Joshua Richards, Dominic Hendricks, Karabo Mogotsi, Reeza Hendricks, Kagiso Rapulana, Mitchell van Buuren, Bjorn Fortuin, Ruan Haasbroek (wk), Malusi Siboto (c), Codi Yusuf, Lutho Sipamla.

Match Details

Match: DOL vs LIO 4-Day Franchise Series 2021-22, Match 26th.

Date and Time: 13th January 2022; 12:30 PM IST.

Venue: Kingsmead Stadium, Durban.

Pitch Report

Bowlers are expected to have the upper hand on this surface, especially in the first innings. Bowlers have mostly dominated on this track so far, and that trend is expected to continue in this game. Anything above 300 runs could be a par-score on this track.

Today's DOL vs LIO Dream11 match top picks

Wicketkeeper

Ruan Haasbroek: Haasbroek did not get a chance to bat in his last game. However, he's a quality wicketkeeper batter who can score handy runs in the middle order.

Batters

Reeza Hendricks: In 2018, Hendricks was a regular in South Africa's white-ball team, and also played a key role in the title-winning Mzansi Super League campaign for the Jozi Stars. He scored 412 runs in nine innings at a strike rate of 142.56, and hit back-to-back hundreds. Such exploits make Hendricks a must-have in your DOL vs LIO Dream11 Fantasy team.

All-rounders

Bryce Parsons: Parsons can provide you with valuable points with both bat and ball in the upcoming game. He has taken seven wickets, and scored 203 runs in the competition so far. He could prove to be a valuable pick for your DOL vs LIO Dream11 Fantasy side.

Bowlers

Malusi Siboto: Siboto is a genuine wicket-taker who can provide regular breakthroughs. He has picked up 17 wickets in four games in this season's competition so far, and could prove to be an effective pick for your Dream11 Fantasy team.

Three best players to pick in DOL vs LIO Dream11 prediction team

Khaya Zondo (DOL) – 253 points.

Jason Smith (DOL) – 143 points.

Kagiso Rapulana (LIO) – 83 points.

Key stats for DIO vs LIO Dream11 prediction team

Marques Ackerman - 138 runs in four games; batting average: 34.5.

Joshua Richards - 224 runs in four games; batting average: 56.

Daryn Dupavillon - 13 wickets in four games; bowling average: 3.25.

DOL vs LIO Dream11 Prediction

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Ruan Haasbroek, Reeza Hendricks, Khaya Zondo, Karabo Mogotsi, Marques Ackerman, Joshua Richards, Jason Smith, Bryce Parsons, Malusi Siboto, Daryn Dupavillon, Lutho Sipamla.

Captain: Khaya Zondo. Vice-captain: Reeza Hendricks.

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Ruan Haasbroek, Reeza Hendricks, Khaya Zondo, Karabo Mogotsi, Marques Ackerman, Joshua Richards, Jason Smith, Bryce Parsons, Malusi Siboto, Daryn Dupavillon, Lutho Sipamla.

Captain: Malusi Siboto. Vice-captain: Marques Ackerman.

