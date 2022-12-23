DOL vs LIO Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing XIs, Player Stats, Pitch Report for CSA One-Day Challenge Division One, Match 27

The Dolphins (DOL) will lock horns with the Lions (LIO) in the 27th match of the CSA One-Day Challenge Division One at Kingsmead in Durban on Friday, December 23. Ahead of the match, here's everything you must know about the DOL vs LIO Dream11 prediction, including fantasy cricket tips, playing 11s, best player picks and pitch reports.

The Lions are currently placed at the top of the table with 10 points from six matches. Meanwhile, the Dolphins are stationed in fifth position with six points from as many games.

A cracker of a contest beckons as both teams will look to leave the ground with a win.

DOL vs LIO Match Details

The 27th game of the CSA One-Day Challenge Division One will be played at Kingsmead, Durban on Friday, December 23, at 4.30 pm IST. You can follow the live action of the match in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

Match: DOL vs LIO, CSA One-Day Challenge Division One, Match 27

Date and Time: December 23, 2022; 4.30 pm IST

Venue: Kingsmead, Durban

DOL vs LIO Pitch Report

The pitch at Kingsmead has been good for batting in the first half. As the game progresses, the wicket gets tougher to score runs on. The two matches that have been played here in the tournament have been won by the team batting second. So we can expect the captain winning the toss looking to bat first on the strip.

Last 2 Matches (This Tournament)

Matches won batting first: 2

Matches won batting second: 0

Average first innings score: 203

Average second innings score: 168

DOL vs LIO form guide

DOL: L-W-L-L-L

LIO: L-W-W-W-W

DOL vs LIO probable playing XIs for today's match

DOL Team/Injury News

No major injury updates.

DOL Playing XI

Tsephand Dithole (wk), JJ Smuts, Marques Ackerman, Ruan de Swardt, Jason Smith, Bradley Porteous, Andile Phehlukwayo, Prenelan Subrayen (c), Andile Simelane, Daryn Dupavillon, and Ottniel Baartman.

LIO Team/Injury News

No major injury updates.

LIO Playing XI

Ryan Rickelton, Cameron Delport, Reeza Hendricks, Dominic Hendricks (c), Wiaan Mulder, Connor Esterhuizen, Sisanda Magala, Malusi Siboto, Bjorn Fortuin, Lutho Sipamla, and Duanne Olivier.

DOL vs LIO Dream 11 Match Top Picks

Top Wicketkeeper Pick

Ryan Rickelton (6 Matches, 377 Runs, Strike Rate: 100.80)

The opening batter of the Lions has been in great touch throughout the tournament. Not only has he been consistent, but he has also scored at a great strike rate. Even if he failed to score runs in the last match, picking Rickelton would still be a very good option.

Top Batter Pick

Bradley Porteous ( 6 Matches, 242 Runs, Strike Rate: 90.29)

Though he bats lower down the order, he is the highest scorer for the Dolphins this season. Thus, Porteus is a player not to be ignored for this match.

Top All-rounder Pick

JJ Smuts (6 Matches, 142 Runs, 8 Wickets, Strike Rate: 93.42, Economy Rate: 3.73)

JJ Smuts has been doing it all for the Dolphins. He has scored some valuable runs for the team and has also picked up crucial wickets.

Top Bowler Pick

Malusi Siboto ( 5 Matches, 8 Wickets, Economy Rate: 5.25)

Siboto has been the prime wicket-taker for the Lions. His left-handed angle also gets the batters in trouble and hence the wicket column for him is seldom left empty.

DOL vs LIO match Captain and Vice Captain choices

Reeza Hendricks

The South African middle-order batter did not have the ideal tournament until the last match. But in a monumental chase, Hendricks scored a century against the Warriors and proved his class. With his batting form returning, he is definitely a great choice.

Ryan Rickelton

The wicketkeeper-batter has been in great form throughout the tournament. His failure to score runs in the last match will surely make him even more hungry to get into form in this match.

5 Must picks with player stats for DOL vs LIO Dream 11 fantasy cricket

Ryan Rickelton - 377 Runs in 6 Matches

Reeza Hendricks - 255 Runs in 6 Matches

JJ Smuts - 142 Runs and 8 Wickets in 6 Matches

Malusi Siboto - 8 Wickets in 5 Matches

Bradley Porteous - 242 Runs in 6 Matches

DOL vs LIO Match Expert Tips

Sisanda Magala could be an important pick as he has been in great form with the ball. In five matches, he has picked up 14 wickets and is the highest wicket-taker for the Lions.

For more valuable insights and fantasy tips, click here.

DOL vs LIO Dream11 Prediction Team, Match 27, Head-to-Head League

DOL vs LIO Dream11 Fantasy Tip - Head to Head League

Wicketkeeper: Ryan Rickelton

Batters: Reeza Hendricks, Dominic Hendricks, Bradley Porteous

All-rounders: JJ Smuts, Wiaan Mulder, Sisanda Magala, Bjorn Fortuin

Bowlers: Malusi Siboto, Daryn Dupavillon, Ottneil Baartman

DOL vs LIO Dream11 Prediction Team, Match 27, Grand League

DOL vs LIO Dream11 Fantasy Tip - Head to Head League

Wicketkeeper: Ryan Rickelton

Batters: Reeza Hendricks, Dominic Hendricks, Bradley Porteous

All-rounders: JJ Smuts, Wiaan Mulder, Sisanda Magala, Bjorn Fortuin

Bowlers: Malusi Siboto, Daryn Dupavillon, Ottneil Baartman

Get IPL 2023 Auction Live Updates on Sportskeeda. Follow us for all the latest IPL Updates & News

Poll : 0 votes