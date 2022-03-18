DOL vs NWD Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for CSA One Day Cup 2021/22, Match 4

Dolphins will take on North West Dragons in the 11th match of the CSA One Day Cup 2021-22 at the Kingsmead in Durban on Friday.

Dolphins have endured a torrid time in the competition lately. They are seventh in the standings with one loss and two matches getting abandoned. Their batting performance has been weak and several individuals need to step up.

North West Dragons are in third position in the CSA One Day Cup 2021-22 with one win and two abandoned matches. They won their last match against Western Province by 17 runs and their bowling unit did a superb job.

DOL vs NWD Probable Playing 11 Today

DOL XI

Sarel Erwee, Grant Roelofsen(w), Bryce Parsons, Keegan Petersen, Khaya Zondo, Jason Smith, Eathan Bosch, Prenelan Subrayen(c), Andile Simelane, Kerwin Mungroo, Ottniel Baartman

NWD XI

Lesego Senokwane, Heino Kuhn(c), Shaylen Pillay, Christopher Britz, Dwaine Pretorius, Senuran Muthusamy, Delano Potgieter, Khanya Cotani(w), Duan Jansen, Nono Pongolo, Caleb Seleka

Match Details

DOL vs NWD, CSA One Day Cup 2021/22, Match 11

Date and Time: March 18, 2022, 4:30 PM IST

Venue: Kingsmead, Durban

Pitch Report

The wicket has more pace and bounce and batters are expected to excel. A score of 250 could prove to be par and bowling first would be a wise option.

Today’s DOL vs NWD Dream11 match top picks

Wicketkeeper

Grant Roelofsen will be an important player to watch out for from the Dolphins camp. He scored 18 runs in the last match but was great behind the stumps.

Batters

Khaya Zondo is a consistent player who knows how to dig deep. He scored 69 runs in the last match under tough circumstances and even remained unbeaten.

Heino Kuhn opened the batting for North West Dragons in the last match and looked to be in excellent touch. He scored 49 runs off 50 deliveries.

All-rounders

Senuran Muthusamy marked his impact on the competition with a fantastic century in the previous match. He can be backed to do well here too and will be a great captaincy pick for your Dream11 fantasy side.

Bowlers

Ottneil Baartman was terrific with the ball in the last match. He picked up three wickets in the opening match and followed it up with another three wickets recently.

Top 5 best players to pick in DOL vs NWD Dream11 prediction team

Senuran Muthusamy (NWD) – 128 points

Ottneil Baartman (DOL) – 89 points

Nono Pongolo (NWD) – 83 points

Prenelan Subrayen (DOL) – 83 points

Khaya Zondo (DOL) – 75 points

Important stats for DOL vs NWD Dream11 prediction team

Senuran Muthusamy: 100 runs

Ottneil Baartman: 6 wickets

Prenelan Subrayen: 5 wickets

Nono Pongolo: 2 wickets

Khaya Zondo: 69 runs

DOL vs NWD Dream11 Prediction Today

DOL vs NWD Dream11 Fantasy Suggestion #1

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Grant Roelofsen, Khaya Zondo, Heino Kuhn, Keegan Petersen, Jason Smith, Senuran Muthusamy, Delano Potgier, Ottneil Baartman, Nono Pongolo, Prenelan Subrayen, Caleb Seleka

Captain: Senuran Muthusamy, Vice-Captain: Ottneil Baartman

DOL vs NWD Dream11 Fantasy Suggestion #2

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Grant Roelofsen, Khaya Zondo, Heino Kuhn, Sarel Erwee, Senuran Muthusamy, Dwaine Pretorius, Delano Potgier, Ottneil Baartman, Nono Pongolo, Prenelan Subrayen, Keshav Maharaj

Captain: Heino Kuhn, Vice-Captain: Khaya Zondo.

Edited by Diptanil Roy