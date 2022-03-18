DOL vs NWD Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for CSA One Day Cup 2021/22, Match 4

Dolphins will take on North West Dragons in the 11th match of the CSA One Day Cup 2021-22 at the Kingsmead in Durban on Friday.
Dolphins have endured a torrid time in the competition lately. They are seventh in the standings with one loss and two matches getting abandoned. Their batting performance has been weak and several individuals need to step up.
North West Dragons are in third position in the CSA One Day Cup 2021-22 with one win and two abandoned matches. They won their last match against Western Province by 17 runs and their bowling unit did a superb job.
DOL vs NWD Probable Playing 11 Today
DOL XI
Sarel Erwee, Grant Roelofsen(w), Bryce Parsons, Keegan Petersen, Khaya Zondo, Jason Smith, Eathan Bosch, Prenelan Subrayen(c), Andile Simelane, Kerwin Mungroo, Ottniel Baartman
NWD XI
Lesego Senokwane, Heino Kuhn(c), Shaylen Pillay, Christopher Britz, Dwaine Pretorius, Senuran Muthusamy, Delano Potgieter, Khanya Cotani(w), Duan Jansen, Nono Pongolo, Caleb Seleka
Match Details
DOL vs NWD, CSA One Day Cup 2021/22, Match 11
Date and Time: March 18, 2022, 4:30 PM IST
Venue: Kingsmead, Durban
Pitch Report
The wicket has more pace and bounce and batters are expected to excel. A score of 250 could prove to be par and bowling first would be a wise option.
Today’s DOL vs NWD Dream11 match top picks
Wicketkeeper
Grant Roelofsen will be an important player to watch out for from the Dolphins camp. He scored 18 runs in the last match but was great behind the stumps.
Batters
Khaya Zondo is a consistent player who knows how to dig deep. He scored 69 runs in the last match under tough circumstances and even remained unbeaten.
Heino Kuhn opened the batting for North West Dragons in the last match and looked to be in excellent touch. He scored 49 runs off 50 deliveries.
All-rounders
Senuran Muthusamy marked his impact on the competition with a fantastic century in the previous match. He can be backed to do well here too and will be a great captaincy pick for your Dream11 fantasy side.
Bowlers
Ottneil Baartman was terrific with the ball in the last match. He picked up three wickets in the opening match and followed it up with another three wickets recently.
Top 5 best players to pick in DOL vs NWD Dream11 prediction team
Senuran Muthusamy (NWD) – 128 points
Ottneil Baartman (DOL) – 89 points
Nono Pongolo (NWD) – 83 points
Prenelan Subrayen (DOL) – 83 points
Khaya Zondo (DOL) – 75 points
Important stats for DOL vs NWD Dream11 prediction team
Senuran Muthusamy: 100 runs
Ottneil Baartman: 6 wickets
Prenelan Subrayen: 5 wickets
Nono Pongolo: 2 wickets
Khaya Zondo: 69 runs
DOL vs NWD Dream11 Prediction Today
Fantasy Suggestion #1: Grant Roelofsen, Khaya Zondo, Heino Kuhn, Keegan Petersen, Jason Smith, Senuran Muthusamy, Delano Potgier, Ottneil Baartman, Nono Pongolo, Prenelan Subrayen, Caleb Seleka
Captain: Senuran Muthusamy, Vice-Captain: Ottneil Baartman
Fantasy Suggestion #2: Grant Roelofsen, Khaya Zondo, Heino Kuhn, Sarel Erwee, Senuran Muthusamy, Dwaine Pretorius, Delano Potgier, Ottneil Baartman, Nono Pongolo, Prenelan Subrayen, Keshav Maharaj
Captain: Heino Kuhn, Vice-Captain: Khaya Zondo.