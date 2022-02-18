DOL vs NWD Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for CSA T20 Challenge, Match 20

The Dolphins (DOL) will lock horns with the North West Dragons (NWD) in the 20th match of the CSA T20 Challenge at St George's Park in Port Elizabeth on Friday.

The Dolphins have won two out of their four CSA T20 Challenge matches and are currently fifth in the points table. They lost their last game to the Titans by seven wickets. The North West Dragons have also won two out of their four matches and are placed just above their opponents in the standings. They lost their last fixture against the Western Province by 84 runs.

DOL vs NWD Probable Playing 11 Today

DOL XI

Prenelan Subrayen (C), Bryce Parsons, Grant Roelofsen (WK), Khaya Zondo, David Miller, Jason Smith, Andile Phehlukwayo, Ruan de Swardt, Daryn Dupavillon, Thando Ntini, Ottniel Baartman.

NWD XI

Nicky van den Bergh (C & WK), Taheer Isaacs, Wesley Marshall, Lesego Senokwane, Dwaine Pretorius, Senuran Muthusamy, Nono Pongolo, Delano Potgieter, Caleb Seleka, Johannes Diseko, Duan Jansen.

Match Details

DOL vs NWD, CSA T20 Challenge, Match 20

Date and Time: 18th February 2022, 06:00 PM IST

Venue: St George's Park, Port Elizabeth.

Pitch Report

The pitch at St George's Park has favored the bowlers, with the batters having struggled a great deal to play big shots on this track. Batting first should be the preferred option, with the average first-innings score at the venue being 151 runs.

Today’s DOL vs NWD Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicketkeeper

Grant Roelofsen: Roelofsen has been in decent form with the bat in the last couple of matches, scoring 115 runs at a strike rate of 112.74. He can be a good budget pick for your fantasy team.

Batters

David Miller: Miller is a hard-hitting batter who can score some quick-fire runs on Friday. He has scored 158 runs at a strike rate of 168-plus in four outings.

Wesley Marshall: Marshall is currently the North West Dragons' leading run-scorer in the CSA T20 Challenge with 108 runs to his name.

All-rounders

Senuran Muthusamy: Muthusamy has impressed everyone with his all-round performances. He has picked up six wickets at an economy rate of just 4.58 in addition to scoring 21 runs in four matches.

Andile Phehlukwayo: Phehlukwayo has scored 57 runs at a strike rate of 135.71 and also picked up a wicket in four matches.

Bowlers

Johannes Diseko: Diseko has bowled pretty well in the CSA T20 Challenge so far. He has picked up five wickets, including his best figures of 2/17, in four matches.

Thando Ntini: Ntini has picked up two wickets at an economy rate of 7.00 in two matches. He can prove to be a great differential pick for this game.

Top 5 best players to pick in DOL vs NWD Dream11 prediction team

Jason Smith (DOL) - 304 points

Senuran Muthusamy (NWD) - 246 points

David Miller (DOL) - 245 points

Dwaine Pretorius (NWD) - 210 points

Grant Roelofsen (DOL) - 192 points

Important Stats for DOL vs NWD Dream11 prediction team

Jason Smith: 83 runs and 6 wickets in 4 matches; SR - 103.75 and ER - 8.00

Senuran Muthusamy: 21 runs and 6 wickets in 4 matches; SR - 61.76 and ER - 4.58

David Miller: 158 runs in 4 matches; SR - 168.08

Dwaine Pretorius: 102 runs and 2 wickets in 4 matches; SR - 117.24 and ER - 7.81

Grant Roelofsen: 115 runs in 4 matches; SR - 112.74

DOL vs NWD Dream11 Prediction Today (CSA T20 Challenge)

DOL vs NWD Dream11 Prediction - CSA T20 Challenge

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Grant Roelofsen, Jason Smith, Bryce Parsons, Wesley Marshall, Dwaine Pretorius, Andile Phehlukwayo, Senuran Muthusamy, Delano Potgieter, Johannes Diseko, Thando Ntini, Duan Jansen.

Captain: Jason Smith. Vice-captain: Dwaine Pretorius.

DOL vs NWD Dream11 Prediction - CSA T20 Challenge

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Grant Roelofsen, David Miller, Jason Smith, Wesley Marshall, Dwaine Pretorius, Andile Phehlukwayo, Senuran Muthusamy, Ruan de Swardt, Ottniel Baartman, Duan Jansen, Caleb Seleka.

Captain: Dwaine Pretorius. Vice-captain: Grant Roelofsen.

