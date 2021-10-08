DOL vs NWD Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for CSA T20 Cup 2021, Match 19

Dolphins will take on North West Dragons in the 19th match of the CSA T20 Cup 2021 at the Mangaung Oval in Bloemfontein on Friday.

Dolphins and North West Dragons will be playing their opening match of the season against each other in this contest. They’d want to take some time to familiarize themselves with the track and the conditions. Marques Ackerman is the captain of Dolphins while North West Dragons are being led by Nicky van der Bergh.

DOL vs NWD Probable Playing 11 Today

DOL XI

Jason Smith, Sarel Erwee, Keegan Petersen, Grant Roelofsen, Daryn Dupavillon, Khaya Zondo, Thando Ntini, Kerwin Mungroo, Marques Ackerman, Ruan De Swardt, Ottneil Baartman

NWD XI

Duan Jansen, Lesego Senokwane, Shaylen Pillay, Senuran Muthusamy, Eldred Hawken, Wesley Marshall, Johannes Diseko, Eben Both, Lwandiswa Zuma, Nicky Van Den Bergh, Chad Classen

Match Details

DOL vs NWD, CSA T20 Cup 2021, Match 19

Date and Time: 8th October, 2021, 1:30 PM IST

Venue: Mangaung Oval, Bloemfontein

Pitch Report

The surface is expected to be balanced and assist the batters and bowlers in equal amount. Swing bowlers might find the condition favourable in the first part of the game but spinners are expected to prove crucial in the middle overs.

Today’s DOL vs NWD Dream11 match top picks

Wicketkeeper

N van der Bergh is a phenomenal wicket-keeper batter and is a great choice for your Dream11 Fantasy Side. The right-handed wicket-keeper is the captain of North West Dragons and will be playing with responsibility.

Batters

S Erwee is among the best batsmen in the league. Erwee has scored 1376 runs off just 65 matches at an average of 24.14. He has also picked up six wickets.

All-rounders

J Smith is a fantastic all-round asset who can change the course of a match almost single-handedly. He can prove to be a smart captaincy choice for your DOL vs NWD Dream11 Fantasy side. He has scored 714 runs and has picked up 19 wickets.

Bowlers

D Dupavillon brings a lot of pace with his spell and will be expected to lead the line with the ball for his side.

Top 5 best players to pick in DOL vs NWD Dream11 prediction team

J Smith (DOL)

S Muthusamy (NWD)

S Erwee (DOL)

K Zondo (DOL)

D Dupavillon (DOL)

Important stats for DOL vs NWD Dream11 prediction team

J Smith: 714 runs and 9 wickets in T20s

S Muthusamy: 530 runs and 24 wickets in T20s

S Erwee: 1376 runs and 6 wickets in T20s

DOL vs NWD Dream11 Prediction Today

DOL vs NWD Dream11 Fantasy Suggestion #1

Fantasy Suggestion #1: N van der Bergh, W Marshall, S Erwee, K Petersen, S Muthusamy, J Smith, K Zondo, D Jansen, K Mungroo, E Hawken, D Dupavillon

Captain: J Smith, Vice-Captain: S Muthusamy

DOL vs NWD Dream11 Fantasy Suggestion #2

Fantasy Suggestion #2: N van der Bergh, G Roelofsen, W Marshall, S Erwee, K Petersen, S Muthusamy, J Smith, K Zondo, K Mungroo, E Hawken, D Dupavillon

Captain: S Erwee, Vice-Captain: K Zondo

Edited by Diptanil Roy