DOL vs ROC Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for CSA T20 Challenge, Match 23

The Dolphins (DOL) will lock horns with the Rocks (ROC) in the 23rd match of the CSA T20 Challenge at St. George's Park in Port Elizabeth on Sunday.

The Dolphins are currently fourth in the points table, having won three out of their five CSA T20 Challenge matches. They registered a convincing seven-wicket win over North West in their last outing. The Rocks, on the other hand, are third in the standings with three wins from five games. They defeated the Warriors by three wickets in their last game.

DOL vs ROC Probable Playing 11 Today

DOL XI

Grant Roelofsen (WK), Keegan Petersen, Khaya Zondo, David Miller (C), Marques Ackerman, Bryce Parsons, Andile Phehlukwayo, Prenelan Subrayen, Eathan Bosch, Ottneil Baartman, Thando Ntini.

ROC XI

Janneman Malan, Pieter Malan (C), Clyde Fortuin (WK), Ferisco Adams, Christiaan Jonker, Michael Copeland, Hardus Viljoen, Hlomla Hanabe, Shaun von Berg, Imran Manack, Siyabonga Mahima.

Match Details

DOL vs ROC, Match 23, CSA T20 Challenge

Date and Time: 19th February 2022, 01:30 PM IST

Venue: St. George's Park, Port Elizabeth.

Pitch Report

The pitch at St George's Park has favored the bowlers, with the batters having struggled a great deal to play big shots on this track. Batting first should be the preferred option, with the average first-innings score at the venue being 155 runs.

Today’s DOL vs ROC Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicketkeeper

Grant Roelofsen: Roelofsen has scored 134 runs in five matches and is a good captaincy choice for your fantasy team.

Batters

Keegan Petersen: Petersen is a reliable top-order batter from the Dolphins who has scored 91 runs at a strike rate of 109.63 in three matches.

Pieter Malan: Malan has scored 147 runs at a strike rate of 126.72 in five matches. He is surely a must-have pick for your fantasy team.

All-rounders

Andile Phehlukwayo: Phehlukwayo is a quality all-rounder who can single-handedly win matches for his side. He has scored 57 runs and also picked up two wickets in five outings.

Ferisco Adams: Adams has managed to put up some solid performances in the last couple of matches. He has scored 109 runs while scalping four wickets in five CSA T20 Challenge games.

Bowlers

Hardus Viljoen: Viljoen is a genuine wicket-taker who has taken seven wickets in five matches in addition to scoring 50 runs.

Ottneil Baartman: Baartman has been in decent form in the CSA T20 Challenge, scalping three wickets in four matches at an economy rate of 5.42.

Top 5 best players to pick in DOL vs ROC Dream11 prediction team

David Miller (DOL) - 294 points

Hardus Viljoen (ROC) - 276 points

Ferisco Adams (ROC) - 264 points

Pieter Malan (ROC) - 233 points

Grant Roelofsen (DOL) - 231 points

Important Stats for DOL vs ROC Dream11 prediction team

David Miller: 193 runs in 5 matches; SR - 160.83

Hardus Viljoen: 50 runs and 7 wickets in 5 matches; SR - 192.30 and ER - 9.50

Ferisco Adams: 109 runs and 4 wickets in 5 matches; SR - 134.56 and ER - 9.05

Pieter Malan: 147 runs in 5 matches; SR - 126.72

Grant Roelofsen: 134 runs in 5 matches; SR - 103.87

DOL vs ROC Dream11 Prediction Today (CSA T20 Challenge)

DOL vs ROC Dream11 Prediction - CSA T20 Challenge

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Grant Roelofsen, Keegan Petersen, Pieter Malan, Marques Ackerman, Janneman Malan, Shaun von Berg, Andile Phehlukwayo, Ferisco Adams, Hardus Viljoen, Ottneil Baartman, Imran Manack.

Captain: Ferisco Adams. Vice-captain: Grant Roelofsen.

DOL vs ROC Dream11 Prediction - CSA T20 Challenge

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Grant Roelofsen, David Miller, Pieter Malan, Janneman Malan, Shaun von Berg, Andile Phehlukwayo, Ferisco Adams, Eathan Bosch, Hardus Viljoen, Thando Ntini, Imran Manack.

Captain: Janneman Malan. Vice-captain: Shaun von Berg.

Edited by Samya Majumdar