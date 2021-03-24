DOL vs TIT Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Tips & Playing 11 Updates for Today's CSA 4-Day Franchise Series match - Mar 25, 2021

Dolphins will take on Titans in the final of the CSA 4-Day Franchise Series at the Kingsmead Stadium in Durban on Thursday.

Dolphins have had a tremendous season so far. They finished at the top of the Pool A points table, having won four of their seven matches. Dolphins won their last game against Warriors by seven wickets. They will be missing the services of their star players like Aiden Markram, Lizaad Williams, Quinton de Kock and Tabraiz Shamsi, who have been called to the Proteas squad for the upcoming series against Pakistan.

Titans, on the other hand, finished at the top of the Pool B points table, having won two of their seven games while their four matches were drawn. In their last CSA 4-Day Franchise Series game, Titans drew against Lions. They will be playing without their talismanic skipper Keshav Maharaj, who has also been called to the Proteas squad for the upcoming series against Pakistan.

Both teams are coming into the championship game after impressive performances in their respective last matches. We can expect a thrilling encounter between these two sides on Thursday.

Squads to choose from

Dolphins

Marques Ackerman (C), Prenelan Subrayen, Lifa Ntanzi, Sarel Erwee, Grant Roelofsen (WK), Khaya Zondo, Senuran Muthusamy, Keith Dudgeon, Kerwin Mungroo, Ottneil Baartman, Mangaliso Mosehle (WK), Ruan De Swardt, Eathan Bosch and Keegan Petersen.

Titans

Grant Thomson, Matthew Arnold, Neil Brand, Okuhle Cele, Theunis de Bruyn, Dean Elgar (C), Dayyaan Galiem, Bafana Mahlangu, Sibonelo Makhanya, Rivaldo Moonsamy (WK), Thando Ntini, Kyle Simmonds and Yaseen Valli.

Predicted Playing XIs

Dolphins

Marques Ackerman (C), Prenelan Subrayen, Sarel Erwee, Grant Roelofsen (WK), Khaya Zondo, Senuran Muthusamy, Kerwin Mungroo, Ottneil Baartman, Ruan De Swardt, Eathan Bosch, Keegan Petersen.

Titans

Grant Thomson, Neil Brand, Okuhle Cele, Theunis de Bruyn, Dean Elgar (C), Dayyaan Galiem, Sibonelo Makhanya, Rivaldo Moonsamy (WK), Thando Ntini, Kyle Simmonds, Yaseen Valli.

Match Details

Match: Dolphins vs Titans, Final

Date: 25th March 2021, 12:30 PM IST

Venue: Kingsmead Stadium, Durban.

Pitch Report

The pitch at the Kingsmead Stadium greatly favors the bowlers in the first couple of days. The pacers will get some movement early on with the new ball. It is difficult to bat in overcast conditions, but as the match progresses, it becomes relatively easier to score runs. The average 1st innings score at this venue is 239 runs.

DOL vs TIT Dream11 Fantasy Suggestions

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Grant Roelofsen, Sarel Ewee, Theunis de Bruyn, Dean Elgar, Senuran Muthusamy, Ruan de Swardt, Neil Brand, Dayyaan Galiem, Prenelan Subrayen, Okuhle Cele, Thando Ntini.

Captain: Dean Elgar. Vice-Captain: Ruan de Swardt.

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Grant Roelofsen, Sarel Ewee, Marques Ackerman, Dean Elgar, Senuran Muthusamy, Ruan de Swardt, Dayyaan Galiem, Prenelan Subrayen, Ottneil Baartman, Okuhle Cele, Thando Ntini.

Captain: Senuran Muthusamy. Vice-Captain: Ruan de Swardt.