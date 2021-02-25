DOL vs TIT Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Tips & Playing 11 Updates for Today's CSA T20 Challenge Match - Feb 26th, 2021

Match 15 of the CSA T20 Challenge will see the Hollywoodbets Dolphins square off against the Titans at the Hollywoodbets Kingsmead Stadium in Durban on Friday.

It will be the final group stage game of the CSA T20 Challenge, with the Dolphins already through to the playoffs after winning four in four. The Titans, on the other hand, have won two of their four games. They need to win Friday's fixture to make it to the next stage.

CSA T20 Challenge: Squads to choose from

Hollywoodbets Dolphins

Keshav Maharaj, Sarel Erwee, Khaya Zondo, Kerwin Mungroo, Robbie Frylinck, Keegan Petersen, Grant Roelofsen, David Miller, Andile Phehlukwayo, Ruan de Swardt, Daryn Dupavillon, Mangaliso Mosehle, Senuran Muthusamy, Prenelan Subrayen, Eathan Bosch, Ottneil Baartman

Titans

Heinrich Klaasen, Aiden Markram, Dean Elgar, Henry Davids, Grant Thomson, Chris Morris, Theunis de Bruyn, Junior Dala, Lungi Ngidi, Tabraiz Shamsi, Simon Harmer, Dayyaan Galiem, Sibonelo Makhanya, Okuhle Cele, Gregory Mahlokwana, Lizaad Williams

Predicted Playing XIs

Advertisement

Hollywoodbets Dolphins

Mangaliso Mosehle, Keegan Petersen, Ruan de Swardt, David Miller, Khaya Zondo, Andile Phehlukwayo, Senuran Muthusamy, Robbie Frylink, Prenelan Subrayen, Keshav Maharaj, Ottneil Baartman

Titans

Heinrich Klaasen, Aiden Markram, Dean Elgar, Sibonelo Makhanya, Chris Morris, Theunis de Bruyn, Simon Harmer, Lungi Ngidi, Tabraiz Shamsi, Dayyaan Galiem, Lizaad Williams

Match Details

Match: Hollywoodbets Dolphins vs Momentum Multiply Titans ,Match 15

Date: 26th February 2021, at 6:00 PM IST

Venue: Hollywoodbets Kingsmead Stadium, Durban, South Africa

Pitch Report

As seen in the CSA T20 Challenge so far, the surface at the Hollywoodbets Kingsmead Stadium offers decent bounce and carry to the bowlers. Both sides should look to bat upon winning the toss.

DOL vs TIT Dream11 Fantasy Suggestions

DOL vs TIT Dream11 Team - CSA T20 Challenge

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Mangaliso Mosehle, Heinrich Klaasen, Dean Elgar, David Miller, Khaya Zondo, Aiden Markram, Chris Morris, Robbie Frylink, Lungi Ngidi, Tabraiz Shamsi, Ottneil Baartman

Captain: Robbie Frylink; Vice-captain: Chris Morris

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Keegan Petersen, Heinrich Klaasen, Dean Elgar, David Miller, Khaya Zondo, Aiden Markram, Lizaad Williams, Robbie Frylink, Lungi Ngidi, Keshav Maharaj, Simon Harmer

Captain: Keshav Maharaj; Vice-captain: Heinrich Klaasen