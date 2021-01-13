DOL vs TIT Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Tips & Playing-11 Updates for today’s Momentum One Day Cup 2021 match – January 14th, 2021

Dolphins will take on Titans in a Pool A match of the Momentum One Day Cup 2021.

Dolphins, who have won their first two matches in the Momentum One Day Cup, are the favourites in this fixture. They have a balanced squad with excellent all-rounders, which makes them one of the toughest sides in the Momentum One Day Cup. The Dolphins will look to make it three wins out of three against Titans.

Meanwhile, Titans are third in Pool A of the Momentum One Day Cup. They’ve lost one match so far, while their other game was washed out. Their batting order failed to impress in their Momentum One Day Cup tournament opener, which they’d want to rectify against Dolphins.

Momentum One Day Cup: Squads to choose from

Dolphins

Titans

Predicted Playing-11s

Dolphins

Grant Roelofsen (WK), Marques Ackerman, Ruan de Swardt, David Miller, Khaya Zondo, Andile Phehlukwayo, Senuran Muthusamy, Robbie Frylink, Prenelan Subrayen (C), Kerwin Mungroo, Ottniel Baartman.

Titans

Grant Thomson (C), Dayyaan Galiem, Neil Brand, Rubin Hermann (WK), Tabraiz Shamsi, Theunis de Bruyn, Junior Dala, Thando Ntini, Kyle Abbott, Sibonela Makhanya, Diego Rosier.

Match Details

Match: Dolphins vs Titans, Pool A

Venue: Senwes Park, Potchefstroom

Date and Time: 14th January, 2021, 1:30 PM IST.

Pitch Report

In the last few Momentum One Day Cup matches played at this ground, the pitch helped the batsmen more than the bowlers. However, the weather forecast doesn’t look too promising for this Momentum One Day Cup game, with rains being forecast. So, bowling first could be a very wise option for the team that wins the toss.

DOL vs TIT Dream11 Fantasy Suggestions

DOL vs TIT Dream11 Tips

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Grant Roelofsen, David Miller, Theunis de Bruyn, Diego Rosier, Ruan de Swardt, Senuran Muthusamy, Andile Phehlukwayo, Robbie Frylinck, Tabraiz Shamsi, Thando Ntini, Kerwin Mungroo.

Captain: Ruan de Swardt. Vice-Captain: Grant Roelofsen.

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Grant Roelofsen, David Miller, Khaya Zondo, Marques Ackerman, Theunis de Bruyn, Andile Phehlukwayo, Senuran Muthusamy, Ruan de Swardt, Tabraiz Shamsi, Kyle Abbott, Thando Ntini.

Captain: David Miller. Vice-Captain: Andile Phelukwayo.