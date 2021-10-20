DOL vs WAR Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for CSA T20 Cup, 3rd Quarter-final

The Dolphins (DOL) will take on the Warriors (WAR) in the third quarter-final of the CSA T20 Cup at the Diamond Oval in Kimberley on Wednesday.

The Dolphins will be delighted with their performances in the CSA T20 Cup. They finished the league stage atop the Group C points table with three wins from as many matches. They beat South Africa U-19 convincingly by 10 wickets in their last match. The Warriors, on the other hand, won two out of their three CSA T20 Cup league stage matches and finished second in Group D. They won their last match against Border by 21 runs.

DOL vs WAR Probable Playing 11 Today

DOL XI

Prenelan Subrayen (C), Sarel Erwee, Grant Roelofsen (WK), Marques Ackerman, Bryce Parsons, Khaya Zondo, Jason Smith, Ruan de Swardt, Daryn Dupavillon, Thando Ntini, Ottneil Baartman.

WAR XI

Sinethemba Qeshile (C & WK), Matthew Breetzke, Wihan Lubbe, JJ Smuts, Diego Rosier, Tristan Stubbs, Lesiba Ngoepe, Tian van Vuuren, Glenton Stuurman, Kyle Jacobs, Mthiwekhaya Nabe.

Match Details

DOL vs WAR, Quarter-final 3, CSA T20 Cup

Date and Time: 20th October 2021, 01:30 PM IST

Venue: Diamond Oval, Kimberley.

Pitch Report

The pitch at the Diamond Oval has favored the batters in the last couple of CSA T20 Cup matches. However, the wicket tends to slow down as the match progresses, making it difficult to bat in the second innings. Batting first should be the preferred option, with the average first-innings score in the last two matches played at the venue being 208 runs.

Today’s DOL vs WAR Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicketkeeper

Grant Roelofsen: Roelofsen has been in brilliant form with the bat in the CSA T20 Cup, having scored 134 runs at a strike rate of 171.79 in three matches.

Batters

Matthew Breetzke: Breetzke is a hard-hitting batter who can score some quick-fire runs in the upcoming match. He has scored 190 runs at a strike rate of close to 164 in three CSA T20 Cup matches.

Sarel Erwee: Erwee has been one of the most consistent performers with the bat for his side. He has scored 96 runs at a strike rate of 143-plus in two CSA T20 Cup matches.

All-rounders

JJ Smuts: Smuts has scored 120 runs while also picking up four wickets in three matches. He is surely a must-have pick for your fantasy team.

Jason Smith: Smith has been in decent form with both the bat and ball in the CSA T20 Cup, scoring 45 runs in addition to scalping two wickets.

Bowlers

Ottneil Baartman: Baartman has bowled exceptionally well so far this season. He is the Dolphins' leading wicket-taker with six wickets in two matches.

Daryn Dupavillon: Dupavillon has impressed everyone with his bowling skills in the last couple of matches. He has picked up five wickets in three CSA T20 Cup games.

Top 5 best players to pick in DOL vs WAR Dream11 prediction team

JJ Smuts (WAR) - 299 points

Matthew Breetzke (WAR) - 282 points

Daryn Dupavillon (DOL) - 231 points

Grant Roelofsen (DOL) - 227 points

Ottneil Baartman (DOL) - 196 points

Important Stats for DOL vs WAR Dream11 prediction team

JJ Smuts: 120 runs and 4 wickets in 3 matches; SR - 160.00 and ER - 8.50

Matthew Breetzke: 190 runs in 3 matches; SR - 163.79

Grant Roelofsen: 134 runs in 3 matches; SR - 171.79

Jason Smith: 45 runs and 2 wickets in 3 matches; SR - 132.35 and ER - 5.40

Ottneil Baartman: 6 wickets in 2 matches; ER - 6.00

DOL vs WAR Dream11 Prediction Today (CSA T20 Cup)

DOL vs WAR Dream11 Prediction - CSA T20 Cup

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Grant Roelofsen, Wihan Lubbe, Matthew Breetzke, Marques Ackerman, JJ Smuts, Prenelan Subrayen, Jason Smith, Bryce Parsons, Daryn Dupavillon, Ottneil Baartman, Glenton Stuurman.

Captain: JJ Smuts. Vice-captain: Grant Roelofsen.

DOL vs WAR Dream11 Prediction - CSA T20 Cup

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Grant Roelofsen, Sarel Erwee, Wihan Lubbe, Matthew Breetzke, JJ Smuts, Diego Rosier, Jason Smith, Bryce Parsons, Daryn Dupavillon, Thando Ntini, Glenton Stuurman.

Captain: JJ Smuts. Vice-captain: Jason Smith.

Edited by Samya Majumdar