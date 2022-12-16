DOL vs WAS Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing XIs, Player Stats, Pitch Report for CSA One-Day Challenge Division One, Match 18

Dolphins (DOL) will be up against Warriors (WAS) in the 18th match of the CSA One-Day Challenge Division One at Kingsmead in Durban on Friday, December 16. Ahead of the match, here's all you need to know about the DOL vs WAS Dream11 Fantasy prediction, today's playing 11s and the pitch report.

Dolphins are seventh in the points table, having won only one out of their four CSA One-Day Challenge Division One matches. Warriors, on the other hand, have also won only one out of their four CSA One-Day Challenge Division One matches and are fifth in the points table.

DOL vs WAS Match Details

The 18th match of the CSA One-Day Challenge Division One will be played on December 16 at the Kingsmead in Durban. The match is set to take place at 01.00 pm IST. And, the live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

DOL vs WAS, CSA One-Day Challenge Division One, Match 18

Date and Time: December 18, 2022, 01:00 pm IST

Venue: Kingsmead, Durban

DOL vs WAS Pitch Report

The pitch at Kingsmead in Durban is a sporting one where the batters can score big once they get set. Meanwhile, the pacers are also expected to get some movement with the new ball in hand. Batting first should be the preferred option, with the average first-innings score at the venue being 250 runs.

Last 4 Matches (This tournament)

Matches won by batting first: 2

Matches won by bowling first: 2

Average first innings score: 252

Average second innings score: 199

DOL vs WAS Form Guide (Last 5 matches)

Dolphins: L-L-L-W-NR

Warriors: W-L-L-L-W

DOL vs WAS probable playing 11s for today’s match

DOL Injury/Team News

No major injury updates.

DOL Probable Playing 11

Grant Roelofsen (WK), Tshepang Dithole, Jason Smith, Bradley Porteous, Ruan de Swardt, JJ Smuts, Andile Phehlukwayo, Ottniel Baartman, Prenelan Subrayen, Eathan Bosch, and Andile Simelane.

WAS Injury/Team News

No major injury updates.

WAS Probable Playing 11

Sinethemba Qeshile (c & wk), Tristan Stubbs, Jordan Hermann, Diego Rosier, Matthew Breetzke, Wihan Lubbe, Glenton Stuurman, Lesiba Ngoepe, Beyers Swanepoel, Ziyaad Abrahams, and Akhona Mnyaka.

DOL vs WAS Dream11 Match Top Picks

Top Wicketkeeper pick

Tristan Stubbs (4 matches, 209 runs, Strike Rate: 92.07)

Stubbs is a quality player who can single-handedly win games for his side. He has scored 209 runs in four matches and is currently the leading run-scorer for Warriors.

Top Batter pick

Bradley Porteous (4 matches, 238 runs and 2 wickets, Strike Rate: 77.70 and Economy Rate: 5.75)

Porteous is currently the leading run-scorer for Dolphins in this ongoing season with 238 runs at an outstanding average of close to 80 in four matches.

Top All-rounder pick

Andile Phehlukwayo (4 matches, 85 runs and 7 wickets, Strike Rate: 90.42 and Economy Rate: 5.82)

Phehlukwayo can provide you with some valuable points with both the bat and ball on Friday. In four matches, he has scored 85 runs at a strike rate of 90+ and picked up seven wickets as well.

Top Bowler pick

Ziyaad Abrahams (4 matches, 10 wickets, Economy Rate: 5.18)

Ziyaad has picked up 10 wickets at an economy rate of 5.18 in four matches. He is a genuine wicket-taker who can provide regular breakthroughs.

DOL vs WAS match captain and vice-captain choices

Andile Phehlukwayo

Phehlukwayo can prove to be a great multiplier choice for your fantasy team because of his all-round abilities. He has scored 85 runs and also scalped seven wickets in four matches.

JJ Smuts

Smuts has scored 65 runs while picking up three wickets in four games. He is someone who can do well with both the bat and ball in this upcoming fixture.

5 Must-picks with players stats for DOL vs WAS Dream11 Fantasy Cricket

Bradley Porteous - 238 runs and two wickets in four matches.

Tristan Stubbs - 209 runs and two wickets in four matches.

Jason Smith - 158 runs and four wickets in four matches.

Andile Phehlukwayo - 85 runs and seven wickets in four matches.

Ziyaad Abrahams - 10 wickets in four matches.

DOL vs WAS match expert tips

Jason Smith

Jason Smith has scored 158 runs at an average of close to 40 and also picked up four wickets in his four outings. He is surely a must-have pick for your fantasy team.

Take your fantasy game to the next level! For more expert tips and suggestions on this DOL vs WAS match, click here!

DOL vs WAS Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Match 18, Head to Head League

DOL vs WAS Dream11 Prediction - CSA One-Day Challenge Division One

DOL vs WAS Dream11 Fantasy Tip - Head to Head League

Wicketkeepers: Grant Roelofsen, Tristan Stubbs

Batters: Jason Smith, Bradley Porteous, Jordan Hermann

All-rounders: JJ Smuts, Andile Phehlukwayo, Wihan Lubbe

Bowlers: Ziyaad Abrahams, Ottniel Baartman, Beyers Swanepoel

DOL vs WAS Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Match 18, Grand League

DOL vs WAS Dream11 Prediction - CSA One-Day Challenge Division One

DOL vs WAS Dream11 Fantasy Tip - Grand League

Wicketkeepers: Grant Roelofsen, Tristan Stubbs

Batters: Diego Rosier, Jason Smith, Matthew Breetzke

All-rounders: JJ Smuts, Andile Phehlukwayo, Wihan Lubbe

Bowlers: Ziyaad Abrahams, Eathan Bosch, Beyers Swanepoel

Poll : 0 votes