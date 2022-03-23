DOL vs WEP Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for South African One-Day Cup, Match 15

The Dolphins (DOL) will lock horns with the Western Province (WEP) in the 15th match of the South African One-Day Cup at Kingsmead in Durban on Wednesday.

The Dolphins are yet to win a South African One-Day Cup game and are rock-bottom in the standings. They suffered a humiliating 208-run defeat in their last match against the Warriors. Western Province, on the other hand, are fourth in the points table, winning two of their three games. They defeated the Warriors by three wickets in their last match.

DOL vs WEP Probable Playing 11 Today

DOL XI

Sarel Erwee, Grant Roelofsen (WK), Bryce Parsons, Keegan Petersen, Khaya Zondo, Jason Smith, Eathan Bosch, Prenelan Subrayen (C), Andile Simelane, Kerwin Mungroo, Ottneil Baartman.

WEP XI

Richard Levi, Tony de Zorzi (C), Zubayr Hamza, Kyle Verreynne (WK), Yaseen Vallie, George Linde, Wayne Parnell, Mihlali Mpongwana, Kyle Simmonds, Beuran Hendricks, Tshepo Moreki.

Match Details

DOL vs WEP, South African One-Day Cup, Match 28

Date and Time: 23rd March 2022, 05:30 PM IST

Venue: Kingsmead, Durban.

Pitch Report

The pitch at Kingsmead has dramatically favored the bowlers in the last couple of matches, with the batters struggling a great deal to play big shots on this track. Considering the sluggish nature of the wicket, a low-scoring contest might be on the cards. Batting first should be the preferred option, with the average first-innings score at the venue being 234 runs.

Today’s DOL vs WEP Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicketkeeper

Grant Roelofsen: Roelofsen has scored 30 runs at a strike rate of 51.72 in three matches. He hasn't performed up to his standards so far, but is expected to contribute well in this match.

Batters

Sarel Erwee: Erwee has smashed 173 runs at a strike rate of 81.99 in four matches. He is a reliable top-order batter from the Dolphins.

Hamza Zubayr: Zubayr has scored 46 runs at a strike rate of 64.78 in two South African One-Day Cup matches. He could be a crucial pick for your fantasy team.

All-rounders

Eathan Bosch: Bosch has scalped five wickets at an economy rate of 4.89 in four matches, while also scoring 32 runs. He can provide you with some valuable fantasy points in Wednesday's South African One-Day Cup game.

Kyle Simmonds: Simmonds has taken four wickets and scored 28 runs in three matches. He is a quality all-rounder who can contribute with both the bat and ball.

Bowlers

Beuran Hendricks: Hendricks has scalped four wickets at an economy rate of 3.08 in two matches. He will lead the Western Province's bowling attack on Wednesday.

Kerwin Mungroo: Mungroo has scalped eight wickets at an economy rate of 4.17 in four South African One-Day Cup matches. He is a genuine wicket-taker who can provide regular breakthroughs.

Top 5 best players to pick in DOL vs WEP Dream11 prediction team

Kerwin Mungroo (DOL) - 261 points

Sarel Erwee (DOL) - 208 points

Khaya Zondo (DOL) - 158 points

Kyle Simmonds (WEP) - 144 points

Prenelan Subrayen (DOL) - 129 points

Important Stats for DOL vs WEP Dream11 prediction team

Kerwin Mungroo: 8 wickets in 4 matches; ER - 4.17

Sarel Erwee: 173 runs in 4 matches; SR - 81.99

Khaya Zondo: 114 runs in 4 matches; SR - 69.93

Kyle Simmonds: 28 runs and 4 wickets in 3 matches; SR - 42.42 and ER - 3.72

Prenelan Subrayen: 6 wickets in 4 matches; ER - 4.38

DOL vs WEP Dream11 Prediction Today (South African One-Day Cup)

DOL vs WEP Dream11 Prediction - South African One-Day Cup

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Grant Roelofsen, Khaya Zondo, Sarel Erwee, Zubayr Hamza, George Linde, Eathan Bosch, Kyle Simmonds, Wayne Parnell, Beuran Hendricks, Prenelan Subrayen, Kerwin Mungroo.

Captain: George Linde. Vice-captain: Grant Roelofsen.

DOL vs WEP Dream11 Prediction - South African One-Day Cup

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Grant Roelofsen, Richard Levi, Tony de Zorzi, Sarel Erwee, George Linde, Eathan Bosch, Kyle Simmonds, Beuran Hendricks, Ottneil Baartman, Kerwin Mungroo, Mihlali Mpongwana.

Captain: George Linde. Vice-captain: Kyle Simmonds.

Edited by Samya Majumdar