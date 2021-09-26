DPR vs BRB Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11s and Pitch Report for Assam T20 2021, Match 18

Dihing Patkai Raiders will take on Brahmaputra Boys in the 18th match of the Assam T20 2021 at the Judges Field in Guwahati on Sunday.

The Raiders currently occupy the fifth position in the league table, winning only one of their five games so far. Meanwhile, Brahmaputra Boys are third in the standings, pocketing three wins from five games.

DPR vs BRB Probable Playing 11s

DPR XI

Sibsankar Roy, Anand Sharma, Arup Das, Asif Wasimul Haque, Dibakar Johri, Denish Ahmed, Rajat Khan, Md. Meraj, Rahul Hazarika, Sahil Ahmed, Rituraj Biswas.

BRB XI

Anurag Talukdar, Rishav Das, Mukhtar Hussain, Chanakya Sarma, Krishna Das, Gunjanjyoti Deka, Mudasir Alam, Biplab Saikia, Akash Chetri, Pushparaj Sarma, Kunal Sarma.

Match Details

Match: DPR vs BRB, Assam T20 2021, Match 18

Date and Time: 26th September, 2021, 1:00 PM IST.

Venue: Judges Field, Guwahati.

Pitch Report

The track at the Judges Field is expected to be a balanced one. So both bowlers and batsmen could have a say on proceedings. Batsmen will need to bide their time before taking on the bowlers, though.

Today’s DPR vs BRB Dream11 match top picks

Wicketkeeper

Although A Thakuri hasn’t been in the best of form recently, he’s the best wicketkeeper-batter choice for your Dream11 Fantasy side. He’s expected to produce a big knock in this game.

Batters

R Das is a more than reliable batsman who takes his time to get settled, but is unstoppable once he gets going. The opening batsman has plundered 125 runs for Brahmaputra Boys in the competition.

All-rounders

B Saikia is a brilliant all-rounder who is expected to have a big impact on the game. He could prove to be an effective captaincy choice for your DPR vs BRB Dream11 Fantasy sides. He has amassed 69 runs in the tournament. and has also taken five wickets.

S Roy has been a fascinating player for Dihing Patkai Raiders in the tournament. He has smashed 99 runs, and has also picked up two wickets.

Bowlers

M Hussain will be expected to lead the line with the ball for his side. He has picked up seven wickets in five games so far.

Five best players to pick in DPR vs BRB Dream11 prediction team

M Hussain (BRB) – 270 points.

B Saikia (BRB) – 262 points.

S Roy (DPR) – 248 points.

A Das (DPR) – 246 points.

P Sharma (BRB) – 251 points.

Key stats for DPR vs BRB Dream11 prediction team

M Hussain: 7 wickets.

B Saikia: 69 runs and 5 wickets.

S Roy: 99 runs and 2 wickets.

A Das: 14 runs and 7 wickets.

DPR vs BRB Dream11 Prediction Today

DPR vs BRB Dream11 Fantasy Suggestion #1

Fantasy Suggestion #1: A Thakuri, R Das, R Hazarika, D Ahmed, B Saikia, S Roy, A Das, K Das, M Hussain, P Sharma, H Deka.

Captain: B Saikia. Vice-Captain: S Roy.

DPR vs BRB Dream11 Fantasy Suggestion #2 - 2021

Also Read

Fantasy Suggestion #2: A Thakuri, SK Saha, R Das, R Hazarika, D Ahmed, B Saikia, S Roy, A Das, M Hussain, P Sharma, H Deka.

Captain: M Hussain. Vice-Captain: A Das.

Edited by Bhargav