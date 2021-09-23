DPR vs KAH Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for Assam T20 2021, Match 11

The Dihing Patkai Raiders (DPR) will take on Kaziranga Heroes (KAH) in the 11th match of the Assam T20 2021 at Judges Field in Guwahati on Thursday.

The Dihing Patkai Raiders returned to winning ways from their defeat against Barak Bravehearts with a stellar six-wicket victory over Manas Tigers. High on confidence, they will start as favorites today. Kaziranga Heroes, meanwhile, have played three Assam T20 matches so far, winning just once.

DPR vs KAH Probable Playing 11 Today

DPR XI

Sibsankar Roy (c), Arup Das, Rahul Hazarika, Denish Ahmed, Abhishek Thakuri (wk), Ruhinandan Pegu, Rituraj Biswas, Anand Sharma, Rajat Khan, Asif Wasimul Haque, Rabi Chetri

KAH XI

Pritam Debnath, Danish Das, Bishal Saha, Amit Sinha (c), Abhilash Gogoi, Hrishikesh Tamuli (wk), Sandip Mazumder, Kalam Raiza, Ranjit Mali, Abhijit Barman, Bhaskar Das

Match Details

DPR vs KAH, Assam T20 2021, Match 11

Date and Time: 23rd September, 2021, 9:00 AM IST

Venue: Judges Field, Guwahati

Pitch Report

The track at Judges Field is expected to be a balanced one, with both bowlers and batsmen having a say in the proceedings. While the batters will need to spend some time in the middle before shifting gears, the bowlers should be wary of their lines and lengths.

Today’s DPR vs KAH Dream11 match top picks

Wicketkeeper

H Tamuli could prove to be a valuable wicketkeeper-batter for your fantasy side. He’s safe behind the stumps and can score important runs as well.

Batsman

D Das is a reliable batsman who puts a price on his wicket. He has scored 97 runs in three Assam T20 matches so far.

All-rounders

A Gogoi is a fantastic all-rounder who can single-handedly change the course of a match. He could prove to be a solid captaincy choice for your DPR vs KAH Dream11 fantasy team. Gogoi has scored 19 runs and picked up six wickets in three games.

A Sinha could prove to be the difference-maker in today's game, having scored 81 runs and taken a wicket in the Assam T20 so far.

Bowlers

R Mali has picked up six wickets in three games and could play a vital role in today's fixture.

Top 5 best players to pick in DPR vs KAH Dream11 prediction team

A Gogoi (KAH) – 232 points

R Mali (KAH) – 197 points

A Sinha (KAH) – 162 points

S Roy (DPR) – 148 points

D Das (KAH) – 147 points

Important stats for DPR vs KAH Dream11 prediction team

A Gogoi: 19 runs and 6 wickets

R Mali: 6 wickets

A Sinha: 81 runs and 1 wicket

S Roy: 46 runs and 2 wickets

D Das: 97 runs

DPR vs KAH Dream11 Prediction Today (Assam T20)

DPR vs KAH Dream11 Fantasy Suggestion #1

Fantasy Suggestion #1: H Tamuli, D Das, D Ahmed, AW Haque, R Hazarika, A Gogoi, A Sinha, S Roy, R Mali, A Barman, R Biswas

Captain: A Gogoi. Vice-captain: A Sinha

DPR vs KAH Dream11 Fantasy Suggestion #2

Fantasy Suggestion #2: H Tamuli, D Das, D Ahmed, AW Haque, A Das, A Gogoi, A Sinha, S Roy, R Mali, A Barman, R Biswas

Captain: D Das. Vice-captain: S Roy

Edited by Samya Majumdar