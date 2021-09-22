DPR vs MTI Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for Assam T20 2021, Match 10

Dihing Patkai Raiders will take on Manas Tigers in the 10th match of the Assam T20 2021 at the Judges Field in Guwahati on Wednesday.

Dihing Patkai Riders failed to defend their total of 122 runs against Brahmaputra Boys and must now find a way to bounce back in the competition. Manas Tigers, meanwhile, have lost both their matches - against Barak Bravehearts and Kaziranga Herores. They are also still searching for their first win of the competition.

DPR vs MTI Probable Playing 11 Today

DPR XI

Sibsankar Roy (c), Arup Das, Rahul Hazarika, Denish Ahmed, Abhishek Thakuri (wk), Ruhinandan Pegu, Rituraj Biswas, Anand Sharma, Rajat Khan, Asif Wasimul Haque, Rabi Chetri.

MTI XI

Romario Sharma, Roshan Basfor, Nihar Deka, Aman Chetry, Pallavkumar Das (c), Mrinmoy Dutta, Dipok Gohain, Amlanjyoti Das, Abdul Ajij Khuraishi, Erik Roy (wk), Dharani Rabha.

Match Details

DPR vs MTI, Assam T20 2021, Match 10

Date and Time: 22nd September, 2021, 1:00 PM IST

Venue: Judges Field, Guwahati

Pitch Report

The track at the Judges Field is expected to be balanced and both bowlers and batters will have a major say on proceedings. Batters will need to bide their time before deciding to take on the bowlers.

Today’s DPR vs MTI Dream11 match top picks

Wicketkeeper

A Thakuri could prove to be a valuable wicketkeeper-batter for your fantasy side. He’s safe behind the stumps and can also score important runs.

Batters

AW Haque is a reliable batsman who rarely squanders his wicket. He can play big shots with ease. He had scored five runs in the previous match but did pick up three wickets for his side.

All-rounders

AA Khuraishi is a fantastic all-round asset who can change the course of a match almost single-handedly. He could prove to be a solid captaincy choice for your DPR vs MTI Dream11 Fantasy Side.

S Roy can also prove to be the difference-maker in this game. He scored 18 runs and picked up a wicket in the last match.

Bowlers

D Rabha will be expected to lead the line with the ball for his side. He picked up two wickets and conceded 23 runs against Kaziranga Heroes.

Top 5 best players to pick in DPR vs MTI Dream11 prediction team

D Rabha (MTI) – 104 points

AW Haque (DPR) – 100 points

AA Khuraishi (MTI) – 97 points

S Roy (DPR) – 64 points

R Sharma (MTI) – 63 points

Important stats for DPR vs MTI Dream11 prediction team

D Rabha: 23 runs and 2 wickets

AW Haque: 5 runs and 3 wickets

AA Khuraishi: 3 wickets

S Roy: 18 runs and 1 wicket

R Sharma: 37 runs

DPR vs MTI Dream11 Prediction Today

DPR vs MTI Dream11 Fantasy Suggestion #1

Fantasy Suggestion #1: A Thakuri, AW Haque, R Sharma, R Hazarika, D Ahmed, AA Khuraishi, S Roy, P Das, D Rabha, R Biswas, A Das

Captain: AA Khuraishi, Vice-Captain: S Roy

DPR vs MTI Dream11 Fantasy Suggestion #2

Fantasy Suggestion #2: A Thakuri, AW Haque, R Sharma, R Hazarika, N Deka, AA Khuraishi, S Roy, P Das, D Rabha, R Biswas, A Das

Captain: R Sharma, Vice-Captain: D Rabha

Edited by Sankalp Srivastava