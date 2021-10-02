DPR vs SBC Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 And Pitch Report for Assam T20, Match 30

The Dihing Patkai Riders (DPR) will be up against Subansiri Champs (SBC) in the 30th match of the Assam T20 at Judges Field in Guwahati on Saturday.

Dihing Patkai Riders will be extremely disappointed with their performances in the Assam T20 so far. They have won just one out of their nine matches and are currently placed at the bottom of the points table. They lost their last match against Manas Tigers by four wickets.The Subansiri Champs, on the other hand, have won four out of their nine matches and are currently placed in third spot in the Assam T20 points table. They also lost their last match against Manas Tigers by eight wickets.

DPR vs SBC Probable Playing 11 Today

DPR XI

Sibsankar Roy (C), Ruhinandan Pegu, Abhishek Thakuri (WK), Rahul Hazarika, Denish Ahmed, Rajat Khan, MD Meraj, Hridip Deka, Anand Sharma, Rabi Chetri, Sahil Ahmed.

SBC XI

Kunal Saikia (C & WK), Nasir Ullah, Saahil Jain, Subham Mandal, Sunzow Brahma, Soumyadeep Das, Raj Agarwal, Siddharth Sharma, Mekhail Doley, Sekhar Barman, Sunil Lachit.

Match Details

DPR vs SBC, Match 30, Assam T20

Date and Time: 2nd October 2021, 01:00 PM IST

Venue: Judges Field, Guwahati.

Pitch Report

The pitch at Judges Field in Guwahati is pretty much a balanced one. Bowling first should be the preferred option as the majority of the matches played on this ground have been won by the chasing teams. The average first-innings score in the last two matches played at the venue is 138 runs.

Today’s DPR vs SBC Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicketkeeper

Kunal Saikia: Saikia has been in decent form with the bat in the last couple of Assam T20 matches. He has scored 151 runs at a strike rate of 102.72 and can play a crucial knock on Saturday.

Batsmen

Denish Ahmed: Ahmed has scored 183 runs while also picking up four wickets at an economy rate of 7.25 in nine matches. He is the Dihing Patkai Riders' leading runscorer in the Assam T20.

Saahil Jain: Jain has been one of the most consistent performers with the bat for his side. He has scored 242 runs at a strike rate of 132.24 in eight matches.

All-rounders

Sibsankar Roy: Roy has impressed everyone with his all-round performances in the Assam T20. He has scored 178 runs and picked up three wickets as well. Roy is surely a must-have pick for your fantasy team.

Raj Agarwal: Agarwal can provide you with some valuable points with both the bat and ball on Saturday. He has scored 53 runs and also taken two wickets at an economy rate of 5.50 in the Assam T20.

Bowlers

Siddharth Sharma: Sharma has bowled pretty well, having picked up 11 wickets at an economy rate of 5.43 in eight matches. He is also Subansiri Champs' leading wicket-taker in the Assam T20.

Hridip Deka: Deka has picked up seven wickets at an economy rate of 8.00 in six matches. He is a quality bowler who can take wickets at regular intervals for his side.

Top 5 best players to pick in DPR vs SBC Dream11 prediction team

Denish Ahmed (DPR) - 415 points

Siddharth Sharma (SBC) - 385 points

Sibsankar Roy (DPR) - 383 points

Saahil Jain (SBC) - 377 points

Kunal Saikia (SBC) - 282 points

Important Stats for DPR vs SBC Dream11 prediction team

Denish Ahmed: 183 runs and 4 wickets in 9 matches; SR - 96.83 and ER - 7.25

Siddharth Sharma: 14 runs and 11 wickets in 9 matches; SR - 100.00 and ER - 5.43

Sibsankar Roy: 178 runs and 3 wickets in 8 matches; SR - 115.58 and ER - 6.07

Saahil Jain: 242 runs in 8 matches; SR - 132.24

Kunal Saikia: 151 runs in 8 matches; SR - 102.72

DPR vs SBC Dream11 Prediction Today (Assam T20)

DPR vs SBC Dream11 Prediction - Assam T20

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Abhishek Thakuri, Kunal Saikia, Saahil Jain, Rahul Hazarika, Denish Ahmed, Sibsankar Roy, Raj Agarwal, Sekhar Barman, Siddharth Sharma, Anand Sharma, Hridip Deka.

Captain: Sibsankar Roy. Vice-captain: Denish Ahmed.

DPR vs SBC Dream11 Prediction - Assam T20

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Kunal Saikia, Saahil Jain, Rahul Hazarika, Denish Ahmed, Subham Mandal, Sibsankar Roy, Raj Agarwal, Siddharth Sharma, Anand Sharma, Rabi Chetri, Mekhail Doley.

Captain: Denish Ahmed. Vice-captain: Saahil Jain.

