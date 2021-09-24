DPR vs SBC Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for Assam T20 2021, Match 14

Dihing Patkai Raiders will take on Subansiri Champs in the 14th match of the Assam T20 2021 at the Judges Field in Guwahati on Friday.

Dihing Patkai Raiders are fourth in the standings, while their opponents Subaniri Champs are placed one spot higher. The former has won just one game in the competition so far while Subansiri Champs have also won just one game having played one match more.

DPR vs SBC Probable Playing 11 Today

DPR XI

Sibsankar Roy (c), Arup Das, Rahul Hazarika, Denish Ahmed, Abhishek Thakuri (wk), Ruhinandan Pegu, Rituraj Biswas, Rajat Khan, Asif Wasimul Haque, Rabi Chetri, Hridip Deka

SBC XI

Aayush Kunal Sakia (c & wk), Manashjyoti Gogoi, Sunzow Brahma, Subham Mandal, Saahil Jain, Raj Agarwal, Sekhar Barman, Vikram Rawat, Siddharth Sharma, Sunil Lachit, Mekhail Doley

Match Details

DPR vs SBC, Assam T20 2021, Match 14

Date and Time: 24th September, 2021, 1:00 PM IST

Venue: Judges Field, Guwahati

Pitch Report

The track at the Judges Field is expected to be balanced and both bowlers and batsmen will have a major say in proceedings. Batsmen will need to bide their time before deciding to take on the bowlers.

Today’s DPR vs SBC Dream11 match top picks

Wicketkeeper

Although K Sakia hasn’t been in the best of form recently, he’s the best wicketkeeper-batter choice for your Dream11 Fantasy Side.

Batters

AW Haque is a more than reliable batter who takes time to get his eye in but is unstoppable once he gets going. Haque is also a more than useful bowler and has already picked up three wickets.

All-rounders

S Roy is a brilliant all-rounder who is expected to have a big impact on the game. He could prove to be an effective captaincy choice for your DPR vs SBC Dream11 Fantasy Side. He has amassed 91 runs in the tournament and has also contributed with wickets.

A Das has complemented Roy well in the Dihing Patkai Radiers side. Bowling right-arm medium pace, Das has picked up five wickets.

Bowlers

Deka is expected to lead the line with the ball for his side. He has picked up six wickets in two games so far.

Top 5 best players to pick in DPR vs SBC Dream11 prediction team

S Roy (DPR) – 221 points

A Das (DPR) – 180 points

H Deka (DPR) – 176 points

S Sharma (SBC) – 147 points

M Doley (SBC) – 136 points

Important stats for DPR vs SBC Dream11 prediction team

S Roy: 91 runs and 2 wickets

A Das: 5 wickets

H Deka: 6 wickets

M Doley: 4 runs and 3 wickets

DPR vs SBC Dream11 Prediction Today

DPR vs SBC Dream11 Fantasy Suggestion #1

Fantasy Suggestion #1: K Sakia, D Ahmed, A W Haque, R Hazarika, S Roy, A Das, S Barman, H Deka, S Sharma, M Doley, R Biswas

Captain: H Deka, Vice-Captain: S Roy

DPR vs SBC Dream11 Fantasy Suggestion #2

Fantasy Suggestion #2: K Sakia, D Ahmed, A W Haque, R Hazarika, S Roy, A Das, P Das, S Barman, H Deka, S Sharma, M Doley

Captain: A Das, Vice-Captain: AW Haque

Edited by Sankalp Srivastava