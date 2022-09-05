DPR vs SBC Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing XIs, Player Stats and Pitch Report for Assam T20 2022, Match 25

Dihing Patkai Riders (DPR) will lock horns with Subansiri Champs (SBC) in match 25 of the Assam T20 2022 on Monday at the Amingaon Cricket Ground in Guwahati. Ahead of the game, let's take a look at DPR vs SBC Fantasy Cricket Tips, Dream11 Prediction, pitch report and more.
The Patkai Riders have had a disastrous season, losing four of their five games. The Champs, meanwhile, are among the strongest teams in this year's tournament, winning three of their five games.
The Patkai Riders will look to win this game, but the Champs are a better team and should prevail.
DPR vs SBC Match Details
The 25th match of the Assam T20 2022 will be played on September 5 at the Amingaon Cricket Ground in Guwahati. The game is set to take place at 8:30 am IST. The live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.
Match: DPR vs SBC, Match 25
Date and Time: September 5, 2022; 8:30 AM IST
Venue: Amingaon Cricket Ground, Guwahati
Pitch Report
The pitch at the Amingaon Cricket Ground in Guwahati is well-balanced, with help for both bowlers and batters. The last game here was between the Patkai Riders and Barak Bravehearts, where 299 runs were scored in 40 overs for the loss of 13 wickets.
DPR vs SBC Form Guide (Last 5 Matches)
DPR - L W L L L
SBC - W L W L W
DPR vs SBC Probable Playing XIs
DPR
No injury update
Nasir Ullah (wk), Sandip Paul Mazumdar, Nibir Deka, Aman Chetry, Swarupam Purkayastha (c), Bikash Chetri, Nipan Deka, Mekhail Doley, Darshan Rajbongshi, Abir Chakraborty, Reshab Dipak
SBC
No injury update
Sumit Ghadigaonkar (wk), Saahil Jain, Chayan Moni Das, Bishal Saha, Rabi Chetry, Abdul Ajij Khuraishi, Bishal Roy, Akash Chetri, Ranjit Mali (c), Avinav Choudhury, Rohit Rowniar
DPR vs SBC Dream11 Match Top Picks
Wicketkeeper
S Ghadigaonkar (8 matches, 301 runs)
S Ghadigaonkar is the best wicketkeeper pick for this game, as he bats in the middle order and has a good chance of scoring well here. He's also doing well behind the stumps and could earn additional points from catches and stumpings.
Batters
S Jain (8 matches, 191 runs, 1 wicket)
S Jain and Nibir Deka are the two best batter picks for your Dream11 team. B Saha has played exceptionally well in his last few games, so he's also a good pick.
All-rounders
A Ajij (8 matches, 91 runs, 6 wickets)
R Chetry and A Ajij are the best all-rounder picks for your Dream11 team, as they bat in the top order and also complete their quota of overs. B Roy is another good pick.
Bowlers
Nipan Deka (8 matches, 85 runs, 12 wickets)
The top bowler picks for today's Dream11 team are Nipan Deka and B Chetry. Both have bowled brilliantly in their last few games and are also expected to bowl at the death. A Chetri is another good pick.
DPR vs SBC match captain and vice-captain choices
Nipan Deka
He bowls both at the start and at the death, making him a safest option for captaincy. He has smashed 85 runs and taken 12 wickets in his last eight games.
A Ajij
As the pitch is good for bowling, you could make Ajij the captain of the grand league teams, as he's bowling well in the tournament. He has smashed 91 runs and taken six wickets in his last eight games.
Five Must-Picks for DPR vs SBC, Match 25
Dihing Patkai Riders vs Subansiri Champs Match Expert Tips
As the pitch is good for bowling, it's advisable to pick at least four bowlers who bowl at the death. Making them the captain or vice-captain is another good way to gain maximum points and win grand leagues.
Dihing Patkai Riders vs Subansiri Champs Dream11 Prediction, Head-to-head
Wicketkeeper: S Ghadigaonkar
Batters: Nibir Deka, B Saha, S Jain
All-rounders: A Ajij, R Chetry, B Roy
Bowlers: A Chetri, B Chetry, A Chakraborty, Nipan Deka
Dihing Patkai Riders vs Subansiri Champs Dream11 Prediction, Grand League
Wicketkeeper: S Ghadigaonkar
Batters: Nibir Deka, C Moni Das, S Jain
All-rounders: A Ajij, B Roy
Bowlers: A Chetri, B Chetry, A Chakraborty, Nipan Deka, R Dipak