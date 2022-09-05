DPR vs SBC Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing XIs, Player Stats and Pitch Report for Assam T20 2022, Match 25

Dihing Patkai Riders (DPR) will lock horns with Subansiri Champs (SBC) in match 25 of the Assam T20 2022 on Monday at the Amingaon Cricket Ground in Guwahati. Ahead of the game, let's take a look at DPR vs SBC Fantasy Cricket Tips, Dream11 Prediction, pitch report and more.

The Patkai Riders have had a disastrous season, losing four of their five games. The Champs, meanwhile, are among the strongest teams in this year's tournament, winning three of their five games.

The Patkai Riders will look to win this game, but the Champs are a better team and should prevail.

DPR vs SBC Match Details

The 25th match of the Assam T20 2022 will be played on September 5 at the Amingaon Cricket Ground in Guwahati. The game is set to take place at 8:30 am IST. The live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

Match: DPR vs SBC, Match 25

Date and Time: September 5, 2022; 8:30 AM IST

Venue: Amingaon Cricket Ground, Guwahati

Pitch Report

The pitch at the Amingaon Cricket Ground in Guwahati is well-balanced, with help for both bowlers and batters. The last game here was between the Patkai Riders and Barak Bravehearts, where 299 runs were scored in 40 overs for the loss of 13 wickets.

DPR vs SBC Form Guide (Last 5 Matches)

DPR - L W L L L

SBC - W L W L W

DPR vs SBC Probable Playing XIs

DPR

No injury update

Nasir Ullah (wk), Sandip Paul Mazumdar, Nibir Deka, Aman Chetry, Swarupam Purkayastha (c), Bikash Chetri, Nipan Deka, Mekhail Doley, Darshan Rajbongshi, Abir Chakraborty, Reshab Dipak

SBC

No injury update

Sumit Ghadigaonkar (wk), Saahil Jain, Chayan Moni Das, Bishal Saha, Rabi Chetry, Abdul Ajij Khuraishi, Bishal Roy, Akash Chetri, Ranjit Mali (c), Avinav Choudhury, Rohit Rowniar

DPR vs SBC Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicketkeeper

S Ghadigaonkar (8 matches, 301 runs)

S Ghadigaonkar is the best wicketkeeper pick for this game, as he bats in the middle order and has a good chance of scoring well here. He's also doing well behind the stumps and could earn additional points from catches and stumpings.

Batters

S Jain (8 matches, 191 runs, 1 wicket)

S Jain and Nibir Deka are the two best batter picks for your Dream11 team. B Saha has played exceptionally well in his last few games, so he's also a good pick.

All-rounders

A Ajij (8 matches, 91 runs, 6 wickets)

R Chetry and A Ajij are the best all-rounder picks for your Dream11 team, as they bat in the top order and also complete their quota of overs. B Roy is another good pick.

Bowlers

Nipan Deka (8 matches, 85 runs, 12 wickets)

The top bowler picks for today's Dream11 team are Nipan Deka and B Chetry. Both have bowled brilliantly in their last few games and are also expected to bowl at the death. A Chetri is another good pick.

DPR vs SBC match captain and vice-captain choices

Nipan Deka

He bowls both at the start and at the death, making him a safest option for captaincy. He has smashed 85 runs and taken 12 wickets in his last eight games.

A Ajij

As the pitch is good for bowling, you could make Ajij the captain of the grand league teams, as he's bowling well in the tournament. He has smashed 91 runs and taken six wickets in his last eight games.

Five Must-Picks for DPR vs SBC, Match 25

A Ajij 91 runs and 6 wickets 365 points Nipan Deka 85 runs and 12 wickets 542 points S Ghadigaonkar 301 runs 463 points S Jain 191 runs and 1 wicket 345 points B Chetry 29 runs and 12 wickets 466 points

Dihing Patkai Riders vs Subansiri Champs Match Expert Tips

As the pitch is good for bowling, it's advisable to pick at least four bowlers who bowl at the death. Making them the captain or vice-captain is another good way to gain maximum points and win grand leagues.

Dihing Patkai Riders vs Subansiri Champs Dream11 Prediction, Head-to-head

Fantasy suggestion #1

Wicketkeeper: S Ghadigaonkar

Batters: Nibir Deka, B Saha, S Jain

All-rounders: A Ajij, R Chetry, B Roy

Bowlers: A Chetri, B Chetry, A Chakraborty, Nipan Deka

Dihing Patkai Riders vs Subansiri Champs Dream11 Prediction, Grand League

Fantasy suggestion #2

Wicketkeeper: S Ghadigaonkar

Batters: Nibir Deka, C Moni Das, S Jain

All-rounders: A Ajij, B Roy

Bowlers: A Chetri, B Chetry, A Chakraborty, Nipan Deka, R Dipak

