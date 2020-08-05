DPS vs AAD Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Tips & Playing 11 Updates for Today's Emirates D10 League Match - Aug 6th, 2020

The final Emirates D10 League fixture pits Dubai Pulse Secure against Ajman Alubond at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium on Thursday.

Both teams are in the bottom half of the table with two wins apiece at the time of writing. While the ECB Blues and Sharjah Bukhatir have already sealed their places in the semis, there is still one spot up for grabs.

Both Ajman and Dubai need a win to keep their title aspirations alive, which makes for a thrilling contest.

The corresponding fixture between the two sides saw Dubai Pulse Secure get the better of Ajman, although a much more competitive game seems to be on the cards this time round.

Squads to choose from

Dubai Pulse Secure

Aagam Shah, Abdul Rehman, Adnaan Khan, Mohammad Rashid, Rahman Gull, Faisal Amin, Faizan Sheikh, Ibthisam Sait, Imran Haider, Fahad Al Hashmi, Fahad Nawaz, Fahad Tariq, Shafaqat Ali, Umar Hafeez and Usman Munir

Ajman Alubond

Abdul Shakoor, Ali Mirza, Ameer Hamza, Amjad Gul Khan, Anand Kumar, Asif Mumtaz, Omer Farooq, Safeer Tariq, Nasir Aziz, Sandeep Sandy, Sapandee Singh, Saqib Manshad, Shareef Asadullah, Syed Haider Shah, Hamad Arshad, Mohammad Azhar and Zawar Farid

Predicted Playing XIs

Dubai Pulse Secure

F Nawaz, A Khan, F Sheikh, F Tariq, R Gull, F Amin, U Munir, S Ali, I Haider, M Rashid and U Hafeez

Ajman Alubond

A Shakoor, S Singh, S Sandeep, S Tariq, S Manshad, Z Farid, A Mirza, H Arshad, A Hamza, N Aziz and M Azhar

Match Details

Match: Dubai Pulse Secure vs Ajman Alubond

Date: 6th August 2020, at 7:30 PM IST

Venue: Dubai International Cricket Stadium, Dubai

Pitch Report

Another high-scoring game is on the cards with the conditions being perfect for batting. However, the pacers should get the ball to swing around early on, making for a great contest in the power play overs.

With the conditions unlikely to change much during the game, both teams would look to bat first and eye a total in excess of 100.

Emirates D10 League Dream11 Fantasy Suggestions

DPS vs AAD Dream11 Tips

Fantasy Suggestion #1: A Khan, S Sandeep, F Amin, S Singh, S Ali, F Nawaz, A Hamza, Z Farid, N Aziz, M Rashid and I Haider

Captain: F Nawaz, Vice-Captain: A Khan

Fantasy Suggestion #2: A Khan, A Shakoor, F Amin, S Singh, F Sheikh, F Nawaz, A Hamza, Z Farid, N Aziz, M Rashid and I Haider

Captain: F Nawaz, Vice-Captain: A Hamza