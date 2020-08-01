DPS vs ECB Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Tips & Playing 11 Updates for Today's Emirates D10 League Match - Aug 2nd, 2020

Match 22 of the Emirates D10 League 2020 has ECB Blues facing Dubai Pulse Secure at the ICC Academy in Dubai.

With a wealth of talent in their roster, ECB Blues have been very impressive with just two losses so far. While they sit in second place, Dubai Pulse Secure aren't too far off. Although they find themselves in the top four, Dubai Pulse Secure have won only two out of their five games in this competition.

Heading into this game, ECB Blues are the clear favourites with the likes of Rohan Mustafa and Chirag Suri in good form. However, they should be wary of Dubai, who also possess a couple of match-winners in their ranks.

Squads to choose from

Dubai Pulse Secure

Aagam Shah, Abdul Rehman, Adnaan Khan, Mohammad Rashid, Rahman Gull, Faisal Amin, Faizan Sheikh, Ibthisam Sait, Imran Haider, Fahad Al Hashmi, Fahad Nawaz, Fahad Tariq, Shafaqat Ali, Umar Hafeez and Usman Munir.

ECB Blues

Ahmed Raza, Adhitya Shetty, Ali Naseer, Arsalan Javed, Chirag Suri, Muhammad Usman, Rohan Mustafa, Sultan Ahmad, Kashif Daud, Matiullah Khan, Muhammad Ayaz, Muhammad Boota, Taimoor Ali, Junaid Siddique, Kartik Meiyappan and Vritya Aravind

Predicted Playing XIs

Dubai Pulse Secure

F Nawaz, A Khan, F Sheikh, R Gull, S Ali, F Amin, U Munir, I Sait, I Haider, M Rashid, F Al Hashmi.

ECB Blues

R Mustafa, V Aravind, C Suri, M Boota, M Usman, S Ahmad, K Daud, T Ali, A Raza, A Javed and J Siddique

Match Details

Match: Dubai Pulse Secure vs ECB Blues

Date: 2nd August 2020, at 9:30 PM IST

Venue: ICC Academy, Dubai

Pitch Report

Another high-scoring game is on the cards in the Emirates D10 League.

The batsmen have enjoyed the conditions with the ball coming on nicely to the bat. With the dimensions of the ground also favouring them, batsmen will be key in this game.

However, the bowlers should also get some help off the surface, paving the way for a very competitive game on Sunday.

Emirates D10 League Dream11 Fantasy Suggestions

DPS vs ECB Dream11 Tips

Fantasy Suggestion #1: V Aravind, A Khan, F Amin, C Suri, S Ali, R Mustafa, K Daud, F Nawaz, A Raza, J Siddique and I Haider

Captain: V Aravind, Vice-Captain: R Mustafa

Fantasy Suggestion #2: V Aravind, A Khan, F Amin, A Javed, S Ali, R Mustafa, I Sait, F Nawaz, A Raza, J Siddique and I Haider

Captain: R Mustafa, Vice-Captain: F Nawaz