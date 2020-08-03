DPS vs FPV Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Tips & Playing 11 Updates for Today's Emirates D10 League Match - Aug 3rd, 2020

The final Emirates D10 game on Monday has the Fujairah Pacific Ventures taking on Dubai Pulse Secure at the ICC Academy Ground in Dubai.

Both teams have done fairly well in this competition. While Dubai Pulse Secure are desperately in search for two points to sustain their challenge for a top-four spot, Fujairah are in a fairly better position.

With a win pushing both sides closer to a top-four finish, we should be in for a cracking encounter in Dubai.

Squads to choose from

Dubai Pulse Secure

Aagam Shah, Abdul Rehman, Adnaan Khan, Mohammad Rashid, Rahman Gull, Faisal Amin, Faizan Sheikh, Ibthisam Sait, Imran Haider, Fahad Al Hashmi, Fahad Nawaz, Fahad Tariq, Shafaqat Ali, Umar Hafeez and Usman Munir

Fujairah Pacific Ventures

Ali Shan Sharafu, Asif Khan, Baseel Hameed, Hamdan Tahir, Hassan Khalid, Iqrar Shah, Luqman Hazrat, Maroof Merchant, Jash Giyanani, Muhamad Kaleem, Rishab Mukherjee, Sanchit Sharma, Sheraj Piya, Lovepreet Singh and Waseem Muhammad.

Advertisement

Predicted Playing XIs

Dubai Pulse Secure

F Nawaz, A Khan, F Amin, M Rashid, F Tariq, I Sait, R Gull, F Sheikh, F Al Hashmi, U Munir and S Ali

Fujairah Pacific Ventures

H Tahir, B Hameed, M Kaleem, L Hazrat, W Muhammad, A Sharafu, A Khan, S Sharma, R Mukherjee, S Piya and H Khalid

Match Details

Match: Dubai Pulse Secure vs Fujairah Pacific Ventures

Date: 3rd August 2020, at 11:30 PM IST

Venue: ICC Academy, Dubai

Pitch Report

Another high-scoring game awaits in the Emirates D10 League on Monday. The batsmen have enjoyed conditions at the ICC Academy Ground with there being no variable bounce and little help for the bowlers. With the ball skidding on nicely under the lights, both teams would look to chase upon winning the toss.

Emirates D10 League Dream11 Fantasy Suggestions

DPS vs FPV Dream11 Tips

Fantasy Suggestion #1: A Khan, B Hameed, F Amin, L Hazrat, W Muhammad, F Nawaz, A Khan, I Sait, S Sharma, S Piya and F Al Hashmi

Captain: W Muhammad, Vice-Captain: F Nawaz

Fantasy Suggestion #2: A Khan, M Kaleem, F Amin, L Hazrat, W Muhammad, F Nawaz, A Khan, A Sharafu, S Sharma, S Piya and F Al Hashmi

Captain: F Nawaz, Vice-Captain: S Sharma