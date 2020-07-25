DPS vs SBK Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Tips & Playing 11 Updates for Today's Emirates D10 League Match - July 26th, 2020

Match 11 of the Emirates D10 League 2020 pits Dubai Pulse Secure against Sharjah Bukhatir at the ICC Academy in Dubai.
Dubai and Sharjah are among the strongest teams in the competition and should pose a stiff challenge to each other. While Sharjah gave ECB Blues a run for their money on Saturday, Dubai Pulse is currently unbeaten with one win and a tie to its name.
Both teams look evenly matched paper with nothing to separate the two sides. With two valuable points up for grabs, one can expect a very competitive game between the two sides on Sunday.
Squads to choose from
Dubai Pulse Secure
Aagam Shah, Abdul Rehman, Adnaan Khan, Mohammad Rashid, Rahman Gull, Faisal Amin, Faizan Sheikh, Ibthisam Sait, Imran Haider, Fahad Al Hashmi, Fahad Nawaz, Fahad Tariq, Shafaqat Ali, Umar Hafeez and Usman Munir.
Sharjah Bukhatir
Ali Anwar, Ansh Tandon, Rizwan CP, Syam Ramesh, Hafeez Rahman, Hazrat Bilal, Junaid Shamzu, Khalid Shah, Fayyaz Ahmad, Gopakumar Gopalakrishnan, Muhammad Farooq, Nathan Shibu, Renjith Mani, Tahir Latif and Umair Ali.
Predicted Playing XIs
Dubai Pulse Secure
F Nawaz, A Khan, F Sheikh, F Amin, R Gull, I Sait, S Ali, F Tariq, M Rashid, F Hashmi and I Haider
Sharjah Bukhatir
F Ahmed, C Rizwan, U Ali, K Shah, J Shamzu, R Mani, H Rahman, A Anwaar, G Gopalakrishnan, S Ramesh and H Bilal
Match Details
Match: Dubai Pulse Secure vs Sharjah Bukhatir
Date: 26th July 2020, at 9:30 PM IST
Venue: ICC Academy, Dubai
Pitch Report
Batsmen have enjoyed conditions at the ICC Academy with the dimensions of the ground also favouring them. Although the bowlers have done well in patches, they seem to have another tough ask on their hands come Sunday.
With the conditions unlikely to change during the game, both teams would look to bat first on winning the toss.
Emirates D10 League Dream11 Fantasy Suggestions
Fantasy Suggestion #1: F Ahmed, U Ali, F Amin, K Shah, C Rizwan, R Mani, F Nawaz, A Anwaar, G Gopalakrishnan, I Haider and F Al Hashmi
Captain: R Mani, Vice-Captain: F Nawaz
Fantasy Suggestion #2: A Khan, U Ali, S Ali, K Shah, C Rizwan, R Mani, F Nawaz, A Anwaar, G Gopalakrishnan, I Haider and S Ramesh
Captain: C Rizwan, Vice-Captain: F NawazPublished 25 Jul 2020, 23:15 IST