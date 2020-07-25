DPS vs SBK Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Tips & Playing 11 Updates for Today's Emirates D10 League Match - July 26th, 2020

Match 11 of the Emirates D10 League 2020 pits Dubai Pulse Secure against Sharjah Bukhatir at the ICC Academy in Dubai.

Dubai and Sharjah are among the strongest teams in the competition and should pose a stiff challenge to each other. While Sharjah gave ECB Blues a run for their money on Saturday, Dubai Pulse is currently unbeaten with one win and a tie to its name.

Both teams look evenly matched paper with nothing to separate the two sides. With two valuable points up for grabs, one can expect a very competitive game between the two sides on Sunday.

Squads to choose from

Dubai Pulse Secure

Aagam Shah, Abdul Rehman, Adnaan Khan, Mohammad Rashid, Rahman Gull, Faisal Amin, Faizan Sheikh, Ibthisam Sait, Imran Haider, Fahad Al Hashmi, Fahad Nawaz, Fahad Tariq, Shafaqat Ali, Umar Hafeez and Usman Munir.

Sharjah Bukhatir

Ali Anwar, Ansh Tandon, Rizwan CP, Syam Ramesh, Hafeez Rahman, Hazrat Bilal, Junaid Shamzu, Khalid Shah, Fayyaz Ahmad, Gopakumar Gopalakrishnan, Muhammad Farooq, Nathan Shibu, Renjith Mani, Tahir Latif and Umair Ali.

Predicted Playing XIs

Dubai Pulse Secure

F Nawaz, A Khan, F Sheikh, F Amin, R Gull, I Sait, S Ali, F Tariq, M Rashid, F Hashmi and I Haider

Sharjah Bukhatir

F Ahmed, C Rizwan, U Ali, K Shah, J Shamzu, R Mani, H Rahman, A Anwaar, G Gopalakrishnan, S Ramesh and H Bilal

Match Details

Match: Dubai Pulse Secure vs Sharjah Bukhatir

Date: 26th July 2020, at 9:30 PM IST

Venue: ICC Academy, Dubai

Pitch Report

Batsmen have enjoyed conditions at the ICC Academy with the dimensions of the ground also favouring them. Although the bowlers have done well in patches, they seem to have another tough ask on their hands come Sunday.

With the conditions unlikely to change during the game, both teams would look to bat first on winning the toss.

Emirates D10 League Dream11 Fantasy Suggestions

DPS vs SBK Dream11 Tips

Fantasy Suggestion #1: F Ahmed, U Ali, F Amin, K Shah, C Rizwan, R Mani, F Nawaz, A Anwaar, G Gopalakrishnan, I Haider and F Al Hashmi

Captain: R Mani, Vice-Captain: F Nawaz

Fantasy Suggestion #2: A Khan, U Ali, S Ali, K Shah, C Rizwan, R Mani, F Nawaz, A Anwaar, G Gopalakrishnan, I Haider and S Ramesh

Captain: C Rizwan, Vice-Captain: F Nawaz