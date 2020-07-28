DPS vs TAD Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Tips & Playing 11 Updates for Today's Emirates D10 League Match - July 29th, 2020

After a brief hiatus, Emirates D10 League action is back as Dubai Pulse Secure takes on Team Abu Dhabi at the ICC Academy in Dubai.

Both teams are reeling at the bottom of the Emirates D10 League table with only one win in four games. Despite having the worst NRR in the Emirates D10 League, Team Abu Dhabi should head into this game as the favourites with a strong roster in its ranks.

However, given how things have panned out in the Emirates D10 League so far, one reckons it might not be beyond Dubai to hand Abu Dhabi another loss. Either way, fans are in for an intriguing clash.

Squads to choose from

Dubai Pulse Secure

Aagam Shah, Abdul Rehman, Adnaan Khan, Mohammad Rashid, Rahman Gull, Faisal Amin, Faizan Sheikh, Ibthisam Sait, Imran Haider, Fahad Al Hashmi, Fahad Nawaz, Fahad Tariq, Shafaqat Ali, Umar Hafeez and Usman Munir.

Team Abu Dhabi

Ali Abid, Aryan Lakra, Dilawar Khan Orakzai, Ghulam Farid, Ghulam Murtaza, Graeme Cremer, Jalal Bhukari, Kai Smith, Khalid Mahmood, Rameez Shahzad, Riyan Mohammed, Rizwan Amanat Ali, Noor Khan, Osama Hassan Shah, Rahul Bhatia and Vinayak Vijayan

Predicted Playing XIs

Dubai Pulse Secure

A Khan, F Amin, R Gull, A Shah, S Ali, F Tariq, U Munir, F Nawaz, M Rashid, F Al Hashmi and I Haider

Team Abu Dhabi

R Shahzad, A Abid, R Ali, O Shah, G Farid, A Lakra, J Bhukari, K Smith, G Cremer, V Vijayan, R Bhatia

Match Details

Match: Dubai Pulse Secure vs Team Abu Dhabi

Date: 29th July 2020, 5:30 PM IST

Venue: ICC Academy, Dubai

Pitch Report

A good batting track is on offer at the ICC Academy. While the spinners have enjoyed the conditions in the middle overs, the pacers will rely on change of pace to get the best out of this surface. With the conditions unlikely to change much during the game, both teams will look to bat first on Wednesday in the Emirates D10 League 2020.

Emirates D10 League Dream11 Fantasy Suggestions

DPS vs TAD Dream11 Tips

Fantasy Suggestion #1: A Khan, K Smith, R Shahzad, F Amin, S Ali, F Nawaz, G Cremer, G Farid, V Vijayan, R Bhatia and J Bhukari

Captain: R Shahzad, Vice-Captain: F Nawaz

Fantasy Suggestion #2: A Khan, R Gull, R Shahzad, F Amin, S Ali, F Nawaz, F Tariq, G Farid, V Vijayan, R Bhatia and J Bhukari

Captain: F Nawaz, Vice-Captain: F Amin