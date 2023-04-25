DR vs BEI Dream11 prediction: 3 players you can pick as captain or vice-captain for today’s Kuwait T20 Champions Trophy match - April 26th, 2023  

The Desert Raiders (DR) and Big Easy XI (BEI) are set to lock horns in the Kuwait T20 Champions Trophy on Wednesday, April 26. The DR vs BEI match will take place at the Sulabiya Cricket Ground in Kuwait.

The tournament has gotten off to a brilliant start after Al Hajery defeated Saipem by three wickets in the first game.

On that note, here are three players whom you can pick as captain or vice-captain for your Dream11 team for DR vs BEI. Pick your players wisely.

#3 Meet Bhavsar (DR) – 9 credits

Meet Bhavsar in action (Image Credits: ICC Cricket)

Meet Bhavsar has a lot of experience in T20Is and should be picked for the DR vs BEI match. He has scored 511 runs from 25 matches at an average of 24.33 and a strike rate of 129.36. The 18-year-old has three fifties to his name, with a top score of 71. He also recently played some handy knocks in the ACC Men’s Premier Cup.

#2 Sibtain Raza Shah (BEI) – 9 credits

Sibtain Raza Shah is a handy cricketer and one should pick him for the DR vs BEI match. He has played seven first-class matches in which he has notched 218 runs at an average of 19.81. Sibtain Raza Shah also has a top score of an unbeaten 85. If he gets going, the opposition will find themselves in trouble.

#1 Kashif Shareef (DR) – 9 credits

Muhammad Kashif Shareef is one cricketer fantasy users should definitely pick in the DR vs BEI match. He has scored 311 runs in 18 innings from 21 matches at an average of 22.21 and an average of 105.78. Sharif is also a handy option with the ball. He has picked up 12 wickets in 12 innings at an economy rate of 8.46 with a three-wicket haul to his name.

Poll : Which player will get the most points in today's DR vs BEI Dream1 contest? Kashif Shareef Meet Bhavsar 0 votes