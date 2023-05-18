DR vs JKC Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing XIs and Pitch Report for KCC Friendi Mobile T20 Champions Trophy, Match 38

The 38th match of the KCC Friendi Mobile T20 Champions Trophy will see the Desert Raiders (DR) square off against the Jubilee Konaseema CC (JKC) at the Sulaibiya Cricket Ground in Kuwait on Friday, May 19. Ahead of the game, here's all you need to know about the DR vs JKC Dream11 Prediction, playing XIs, fantasy cricket tips and pitch report.

The Desert Raiders have been in brilliant form in the tournament so far. They have won all three of their matches and are currently placed second in group A. The Raiders will look to win this match and strengthen their position in the top half of the table.

The Jubilee Konaseema CC, on the other hand, have played three matches and have lost two of them. They will look to win the upcoming contest in order to strengthen their position in the points table.

DR vs JKC Match Details

The 38th game of the KCC Friendi Mobile T20 Champions Trophy will be played on May 19 at the Sulaibiya Cricket Ground in Kuwait. The match will commence at 1.00 am IST. Live scores and commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

Match: DR vs JKC, Match 38, KCC Friendi Mobile T20 Champions Trophy

Date and Time: May 19, 2023, Friday; 1.00 am IST.

Venue: Sulaibiya Cricket Ground, Kuwait.

DR vs JKC Probable Playing XIs

DR Team/Injury News

No major injury updates.

DR Probable Playing XI

S Tahir Iqbal, M Bhavsar, S Kassim, L Ransimal, K Shareef, M Saleh, R Sanjeewa, S Wishwajith, A Sangeeth, Abdul Nabeel Ghafoor, and I Ahmed.

JKC Team/Injury News

No major injury updates.

JKC Probable Playing XI

R Sangati, S Chinniboina, B Rapaka, J Chinna, M Bandara, B Ande, Arjun-II, S Kumar, V Achanta, Rambabu, and H Mylabattula.

DR vs JKC Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicketkeeper

S Tahir Iqbal

S Tahir Iqbal has shown decent form with the bat in the last match. He is also a good keeper, which makes him a great choice for the match.

Batters

M Bhavsar

Bhavsar has been in good form in this tournament. He has been consistent enough to be a vital pick for this match.

All-rounders

K Shareef

Shareef has been doing a great job with both the bat and the ball. He has picked up wickets and also scored valuable runs for the team. Shareef will be an indispensable pick for the match.

Bowlers

Abdul Nabeel Ghafoor

Abdul Ghafoor has picked up wickets on a consistent basis. His presence in the team might be vital in the fantasy contests of the match.

DR vs JKC match captain and vice-captain choices

K Shareef

K Shareef has been in very good all-round form in this match. He has been useful with both of his trades and that makes him a great choice as the captain or vice-captain of the match.

M Bandara

M Bandara has been doing the job for his team with both the bat and the ball, He will be a safe bet to take as the captain or vice-captain of the match.

Five Must-Picks for DR vs JKC, Match 38

S Tahir Iqbal

M Bhavsar

K Shareef

M Bandara

A Nabeel

DR vs JKC Match Expert Tips

The pitch will be a balanced one. All-rounders who bat in the top order and also complete their quota of overs will be good picks for the match.

DR vs JKC Dream11 Prediction, Match 38, Head-to-head Team

Wicketkeeper: S Tahir Iqbal

Batters: M Bhavsar, B Rapka, S Kasssim, J Chinna

All-rounders: K Shareef, A Sangeeth, R Sanjeewa, M Bandara

Bowlers: A Nabeel, Arjun-II

DR vs JKC Dream11 Prediction, Match 38, Grand League Team

