DR vs KUM Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing XIs, Player Stats, Pitch Report for KCC T20 Elite Championship, Match 40

Desert Raiders (DR) will lock horns with Kuwait Mavericks (KUM) in the 40th match of the KCC T20 Elite Championship at the Sulabiya Ground in Al Jahra Governorate on Friday, October 28. Ahead of the match, here's all you need to know about the DR vs KUM Dream11 Fantasy prediction, today's playing 11s and the pitch report.

Desert Raiders have won only one out of their seven matches and are currently ninth in the points table. Kuwait Mavericks, on the other hand, have won four out of their seven matches and are fifth in the points table.

Kuwait Mavericks will be starting as favorites to win this upcoming match against Desert Raiders.

DR vs KUM Match Details

The 40th match of the KCC T20 Elite Championship will be played on October 18th at the Sulabiya Ground in Al Jahra Governorate. The match is set to take place at 11.00 pm IST. And, the live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

DR vs KUM, KCC T20 Elite Championship, Match 40

Date and Time: October 28, 2022, 11.00 pm IST

Venue: Sulabiya Ground, Al Jahra Governorate

DR vs KUM Pitch Report

The pitch at the Sulabiya Ground is a sporting one where the batters will get full value for their shots. Meanwhile, the pacers are also expected to get some movement with the new ball in hand.

Batting first should be the preferred option, with the average first-innings score in the last five games played at the venue being 157 runs.

Last 5 Matches (This Tournament)

Matches won by batting first: 3

Matches won by bowling first: 2

Average first innings score: 157

Average second innings score: 142

DR vs KUM Form Guide (Last 5 matches)

Desert Raiders: L-L-L-L-W

Kuwait Mavericks: W-W-L-W-L

DR vs KUM probable playing 11s for today’s match

DR Injury/Team News

No major injury updates.

DR Probable Playing 11

Mohammed Saleh (C), Hassan Arif, Khalid Liaqat (WK), Aamir Javed, Sasanka Wishwajith, Ravindu Sanjeewa, Ashen Sangeeth, Pradeep Wasantha, Nawas Khan, Sherjeel Tahir, and Nabeel Ghafoor.

KUM Injury/Team News

No major injury updates.

KUM Probable Playing 11

Mahmoud Abdullah (C), Hisham Mirza, Usman Waheed (WK), Adnan Idrees, Sibtain Raza, Ilyas Ahmed, Khalid Butt, Yasir Butt, Imran Ali, Haroon Shahid, and Muhammad Rizwan.

DR vs KUM Dream11 Match Top Picks

Top Wicketkeeper pick

Usman Waheed (7 matches, 185 runs, Strike Rate: 134.06)

Waheed has been one of the most consistent performers with the bat for his side in recent times. He has scored 185 runs at a strike rate of 134.06 in seven matches.

Top Batter pick

Khalid Butt (7 matches, 202 runs, Strike Rate: 134.67)

Khalid is currently the leading run-scorer for Kuwait Mavericks in this ongoing season with 202 runs at a strike rate of close to 135. He could prove to be a valuable asset to have in your fantasy team.

Top All-rounder pick

Sasanka Wishwajith (7 matches, 135 runs and 4 wickets, Strike Rate: 135.00 and Economy Rate: 9.20)

Wishwajith can provide you with some crucial points with both the bat and ball on Friday. In seven matches, he has scored 135 runs at a strike rate of 135 and also picked up four wickets.

Top Bowler pick

Ilyas Ahmed (7 matches, 57 runs and 15 wickets, Strike Rate: 116.33 and Economy Rate: 7.37)

Ilyas has bowled exceptionally well in this ongoing season, scalping 15 wickets at an economy rate of 7.37 in seven matches. He is a genuine wicket-taker who can provide regular breakthroughs.

DR vs KUM match captain and vice-captain choices

Ravindu Sanjeewa

Sanjeewa is a top-quality all-rounder who could prove to be a wise captaincy choice for your fantasy team. He has scored 210 runs at a strike rate of 154+ and also picked up 16 wickets in his seven outings.

Adnan Idrees

Idrees can prove to be a great differential multiplier choice for your fantasy team. He has scored 111 runs and also picked up seven wickets in seven matches.

5 Must-picks with players stats for DR vs KUM Dream11 Fantasy Cricket

Players Players Stats Ravindu Sanjeewa 210 runs and 16 wickets in 7 matches Ilyas Ahmed 57 runs and 15 wickets in 7 matches Sasanka Wishwajith 135 runs and 4 wickets in 7 matches Khalid Butt 202 runs in 7 matches Usman Waheed 185 runs in 7 matches

DR vs KUM match expert tips

Aamir Javed

Aamir Javed is a hard-hitting batter who can be a good budget pick for your fantasy team. He has scored 179 runs at an outstanding strike rate of 161.26 in seven matches.

DR vs KUM Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Match 40, Head to Head League

DR vs KUM Dream11 Prediction - KCC T20 Elite Championship

Wicketkeeper: Usman Waheed, Ravindu Sanjeewa

Batters: Adnan Idrees, Aamir Javed, Khalid Butt

All-rounders: Sasanka Wishwajith, Hisham Mirza

Bowlers: Pradeep Wasantha, Ilyas Ahmed, Haroon Shahid, Ashen Sangeeth

DR vs KUM Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Match 40, Grand League

DR vs KUM Dream11 Prediction - KCC T20 Elite Championship

Wicketkeeper: Ravindu Sanjeewa

Batters: Adnan Idrees, Hassan Arif, Aamir Javed, Khalid Butt

All-rounders: Sasanka Wishwajith, Hisham Mirza, Yasir Butt

Bowlers: Pradeep Wasantha, Ilyas Ahmed, Muhammad Rizwan

