Desert Raiders vs Noor CM Academy - Dream11 Prediction - Kuwait Challengers Cup T20 2023

Desert Raiders (DR) will take on Noor CM Academy (NCA) in the 23rd match of the Kuwait Challengers Cup T20 2023 at the Sulaibiya Cricket Ground in Kuwait on Tuesday, March 14. Ahead of the match, here's all you need to know about the DR vs NCA Dream11 prediction, including fantasy cricket tips, today's playing 11s and the pitch report for this game.

Desert Raiders lost their first encounter but they’ve turned things around really well. They have won three games in a row and are at the top of the points table.

Noor CM Academy, on the other hand, have played three games and have returned with two wins and one loss. They are third in the table.

DR vs NCA, Match Details

The 23rd match of the Kuwait Challengers Cup T20 2023 between Desert Raiders and Noor CM Academy will be played on March 14, 2023, at the Sulaibiya Cricket Ground in Kuwait. The game is set to take place at 11.00 pm IST. The live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

Match: DR vs NCA

Date & Time: March 14, 2023, 11.00 pm IST

Venue: Sulaibiya Cricket Ground, Kuwait

Pitch Report

The track at the Sulaibiya Cricket Ground in Kuwait has been an excellent one to bat on. Teams have consistently scored big and have defended it successfully. There could be something in it for both pacers and spinners.

DR vs NCA Form Guide (Last Few Matches)

Desert Raiders: W, W, W, L

Noor CM Academy: W, L, W

DR vs NCA Probable Playing 11 today

Desert Raiders Team News

No major injury concerns.

Desert Raiders Probable Playing XI: Aamir Javed, Kashif Shareef, Ravindu Sanjeewa, Sasanka Wishwajith, Nithin Saldhana, Parvinder Kumar, Sadiq Kassim, Ashen Sangeeth, Mohammed Saleh, Sherjeel Tahir Iqbal (wk), and Pradeep Wasantha Kumaranayaka.

Noor CM Academy Team News

No major injury concerns.

Noor CM Academy Probable Playing XI: Abdul Gayaz Shaikh, Wender Botheju (wk), Vasudev Dalta, Adith Kumara Bolanda, Roshan Buddika, Praveen Cletus, Sabni Unais, Shah Hyder Hussain, Anwer Sharif, Rohan Wijewardana, and Mehmood Alam Khan.

Today’s DR vs NCA Dream11 Match Top Picks

Top Wicketkeeper Pick

Abdul Gayaz Shaikh (3 matches, 73 runs, 4 wickets)

Abdul Gayaz Shaikh has contributed in all facets of the game. He has mustered 73 runs at a strike rate of 155.32. He has chipped in with four wickets with the ball as well.

Top Batter Pick

Parvinder Kumar (4 matches, 128 runs, 4 wickets)

Parvinder Kumar is in top form with the bat. He has accumulated 128 runs at an average of 64 and is striking at 241.51. With the ball, he has four wickets to his name at an economy of 6.88.

Top All-rounder Pick

Adith Kumara Bolanda (3 matches, 113 runs, 1 wicket)

Adith Kumara Bolanda has contributed nicely with both bat and ball. The NCA seam-bowling all-rounder has scored 113 runs at a strike-rate of 213.21. He has taken one scalp at an economy of 7.00.

Top Bowler Pick

Mehmood Alam Khan (3 matches, 8 wickets)

Mehmood Alam Khan is in brilliant bowling form. The NCA pacer has picked up eight wickets in three matches and has an economy rate of 3.88 in this tournament.

DR vs NCA match captain and vice-captain choices

Kashif Shareef (4 matches, 229 runs, 9 wickets)

Kashif Shareef has had a massive all-round impact in this tournament. The off-spinning all-rounder is the leading run-getter and has scored 229 runs at a strike rate of 160.14. He has taken nine wickets at an economy rate of 6.86.

Ravindu Sanjeewa (4 matches, 173 runs, 3 wickets)

Ravindu Sanjeewa has been effective with both bat and ball. He has aggregated 173 runs and has a strike rate of 176.53. He has picked up three scalps with the ball.

5 Must-picks with player stats for DR vs NCA Dream11 Fantasy Cricket

Player Player Stats Kashif Shareef 229 runs & 9 wickets in 4 matches Ravindu Sanjeewa 173 runs & 3 wickets in 4 matches Parvinder Kumar 128 runs & 4 wickets in 4 matches Mehmood Alam Khan 8 wickets in 3 matches Adith Kumara Bolanda 113 runs & 1 wicket in 3 matches

DR vs NCA match expert tips

Both teams have some consistent all-rounders in their ranks and that could be the key. Thus, the likes of Kashif Shareef, Ravindu Sanjeewa, Parvinder Kumar, Sasanka Wishwajith, and Adith Kumara Bolanda will be the ones to watch out for.

DR vs NCA Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Head To Head League

Dream11 Team for Desert Raiders vs Noor CM Academy - Kuwait Challengers Cup T20 2023.

Wicketkeeper: Abdul Gayaz Shaikh

Batters: Vasudev Dalta, Parvinder Kumar

All-rounders: Kashif Shareef, Ravindu Sanjeewa, Sasanka Wishwajith, Roshan Buddika, Adith Kumara Bolanda

Bowlers: Pradeep Wasantha Kumaranayaka, Rohan Wijewardana, Mehmood Alam Khan

DR vs NCA Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Grand League

Dream11 Team for Desert Raiders vs Noor CM Academy - Kuwait Challengers Cup T20 2023.

Wicketkeepers: Wender Botheju, Sherjeel Tahir Iqbal, Abdul Gayaz Shaikh

Batters: Vasudev Dalta, Parvinder Kumar

All-rounders: Kashif Shareef, Ravindu Sanjeewa, Sasanka Wishwajith, Adith Kumara Bolanda

Bowlers: Rohan Wijewardana, Mehmood Alam Khan

