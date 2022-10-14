DR vs SAI Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today’s Playing XIs, Player Stats, Pitch Report for KCC T20 Elite Championship, Match 18

Desert Raiders (DR) will lock horns with Saipem (SAI) in the 18th match of the KCC T20 Elite Championship at the Sulayibiya Cricket Ground in Kuwait on October 14. Ahead of the match, here's all you need to know about the DR vs SAI Dream11 Fantasy Prediction, today's playing 11s and the pitch report.
Desert Raiders have won one out of their three matches and are eighth in the points table. They won their last match against YSSC by 18 runs.
Saipem, on the other hand, have won two out of their three matches and are third in the points table. They won their last match against Kuwait Mavericks by 25 runs.
DR vs SAI Match Details
The 18th match of the KCC T20 Elite Championship will be played at the Sulayibiya Cricket Ground in Kuwait on Sunday, October 14. The match is set to take place at 4.00 pm IST. And, the live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.
DR vs SAI, KCC T20 Elite Championship, Match 18
Date and Time: October 14, 2022, 4.00 pm IST
Venue: Sulayibiya Cricket Ground, Kuwait
DR vs SAI Pitch Report
The track at the Sulayibiya Cricket Ground is a batting paradise, where batters will get full value for their shots. Meanwhile, bowlers will have to bowl tight lines and lengths to control the leakage of runs. Two of the last three matches played at this venue have been won by teams batting first.
Last 3 Matches (this tournament)
Matches won by batting first: 2
Matches won by bowling first: 1
Average first innings score: 171
Average second innings score: 159
DR vs SAI Form Guide (Previous Matches)
DR: W-L-L
SAI: W-L-W
DR vs SAI probable playing 11s for today’s match
DR Injury/Team News
No major injury updates.
DR Probable Playing 11
Aamir Javed, Mohammed Saleh, Ravindu Sanjeewa, Sasanka Wishwajith, Sadiq Kasim, Imran Kaskar, Ashen Sangeeth, Nabeel Gafoor, Pradeep Wasantha Kumaranayaka, Zain Fakhr, and Hassan Aarif.
SAI Injury/Team News
No major injury updates.
SAI Probable Playing 11
Sakheer Hussain, Khadarvalli Shaik, Mohammed Farook, Stanley Cherian, Sajid Anjilath, Shiraz Khan, Yasir Fayaz, Naveej Puthenpurayil, Mohammed Shafeeq, Jiss Jacob, and Saadh Sajjad.
DR vs SAI Dream 11 Match Top Picks
Top Wicketkeeper Pick
Ravindu Sanjeewa (3 matches, 95 runs, 8 wickets, Strike Rate: 139.71)
Sanjeewa has accumulated 95 runs in three matches with a strike-rate of 139.71. He has also managed to scalp eight wickets in the process.
Top Batter Pick
Aamir Javed (3 matches, 161 runs, Strike Rate: 180.90)
Aamir has been sensational this season, scoring 161 runs in three matches. He has a mammoth strike rate of 180.90 this season.
Top All-rounder Pick
Shiraz Khan (3 matches, 68 runs and 5 wickets, Strike Rate: 154.55 and Economy Rate: 4.78)
Shiraz has been playing brilliantly of late. He has smashed 68 runs in three matches, while also taking five wickets.
Top Bowler Pick
Saadh Sajjad (3 matches, 31 runs and 8 wickets, Strike Rate: 129.17 and Economy Rate: 5.25)
Sajjad has by far been one of the best bowlers in the tournament, picking up eight wickets in three matches while also managing to score 31 runs.
DR vs SAI match Captain and Vice-captain choices
Shiraz Khan
Shiraz has been phenomenal this season, whether be it his performances with the bat or the ball. He has smashed 68 runs while taking five wickets in three matches.
Ravindu Sanjeewa
Though placed in the batters section, is a genuine all-rounder who can help you fetch healthy points from both ends. He has scored 95 runs while picking up eight wickets in three matches.
5 Must-pick players with stats for DR vs SAI Dream11 Fantasy Cricket
DR vs SAI match expert tips
Shiraz Khan could prove to be a wise multiplier choice as he can contribute at a high level with both the bat and ball.
DR vs SAI Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Match 18, Head to Head League
Wicketkeeper: Ravindu Sanjeewa
Batters: Aamir Javed, Mohammed Saleh, Khadarvalli Shaik, Mohammed Farook
All-rounders: Shiraz Khan, Sasanka Wishwajith
Bowlers: Ashen Sangeeth, Nabeel Gafoor, Jiss Jacob, Saadh Sajjad
DR vs SAI Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Match 18, Grand League
Wicketkeeper: Ravindu Sanjeewa
Batters: Sakheer Hussain, Aamir Javed, Mohammed Farook
All-rounders: Shiraz Khan, Sasanka Wishwajith, Sajid Anjilath
Bowlers: Pradeep Wasantha Kumaranayaka, Nabeel Gafoor, Jiss Jacob, Saadh Sajjad