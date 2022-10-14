DR vs SAI Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today’s Playing XIs, Player Stats, Pitch Report for KCC T20 Elite Championship, Match 18

Desert Raiders (DR) will lock horns with Saipem (SAI) in the 18th match of the KCC T20 Elite Championship at the Sulayibiya Cricket Ground in Kuwait on October 14. Ahead of the match, here's all you need to know about the DR vs SAI Dream11 Fantasy Prediction, today's playing 11s and the pitch report.

Desert Raiders have won one out of their three matches and are eighth in the points table. They won their last match against YSSC by 18 runs.

Saipem, on the other hand, have won two out of their three matches and are third in the points table. They won their last match against Kuwait Mavericks by 25 runs.

DR vs SAI Match Details

The 18th match of the KCC T20 Elite Championship will be played at the Sulayibiya Cricket Ground in Kuwait on Sunday, October 14. The match is set to take place at 4.00 pm IST. And, the live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

DR vs SAI, KCC T20 Elite Championship, Match 18

Date and Time: October 14, 2022, 4.00 pm IST

Venue: Sulayibiya Cricket Ground, Kuwait

DR vs SAI Pitch Report

The track at the Sulayibiya Cricket Ground is a batting paradise, where batters will get full value for their shots. Meanwhile, bowlers will have to bowl tight lines and lengths to control the leakage of runs. Two of the last three matches played at this venue have been won by teams batting first.

Last 3 Matches (this tournament)

Matches won by batting first: 2

Matches won by bowling first: 1

Average first innings score: 171

Average second innings score: 159

DR vs SAI Form Guide (Previous Matches)

DR: W-L-L

SAI: W-L-W

DR vs SAI probable playing 11s for today’s match

DR Injury/Team News

No major injury updates.

DR Probable Playing 11

Aamir Javed, Mohammed Saleh, Ravindu Sanjeewa, Sasanka Wishwajith, Sadiq Kasim, Imran Kaskar, Ashen Sangeeth, Nabeel Gafoor, Pradeep Wasantha Kumaranayaka, Zain Fakhr, and Hassan Aarif.

SAI Injury/Team News

No major injury updates.

SAI Probable Playing 11

Sakheer Hussain, Khadarvalli Shaik, Mohammed Farook, Stanley Cherian, Sajid Anjilath, Shiraz Khan, Yasir Fayaz, Naveej Puthenpurayil, Mohammed Shafeeq, Jiss Jacob, and Saadh Sajjad.

DR vs SAI Dream 11 Match Top Picks

Top Wicketkeeper Pick

Ravindu Sanjeewa (3 matches, 95 runs, 8 wickets, Strike Rate: 139.71)

Sanjeewa has accumulated 95 runs in three matches with a strike-rate of 139.71. He has also managed to scalp eight wickets in the process.

Top Batter Pick

Aamir Javed (3 matches, 161 runs, Strike Rate: 180.90)

Aamir has been sensational this season, scoring 161 runs in three matches. He has a mammoth strike rate of 180.90 this season.

Top All-rounder Pick

Shiraz Khan (3 matches, 68 runs and 5 wickets, Strike Rate: 154.55 and Economy Rate: 4.78)

Shiraz has been playing brilliantly of late. He has smashed 68 runs in three matches, while also taking five wickets.

Top Bowler Pick

Saadh Sajjad (3 matches, 31 runs and 8 wickets, Strike Rate: 129.17 and Economy Rate: 5.25)

Sajjad has by far been one of the best bowlers in the tournament, picking up eight wickets in three matches while also managing to score 31 runs.

DR vs SAI match Captain and Vice-captain choices

Shiraz Khan

Shiraz has been phenomenal this season, whether be it his performances with the bat or the ball. He has smashed 68 runs while taking five wickets in three matches.

Ravindu Sanjeewa

Though placed in the batters section, is a genuine all-rounder who can help you fetch healthy points from both ends. He has scored 95 runs while picking up eight wickets in three matches.

5 Must-pick players with stats for DR vs SAI Dream11 Fantasy Cricket

Players Players Stats Ravindu Sanjeewa 95 runs and 8 wickets in 3 matches Saadh Sajjad 31 runs and 8 wickets in 3 matches Shiraz Khan 68 runs and 5 wickets in 3 matches Aamir Javed 161 runs in 3 matches Mohammed Farook 124 runs in 3 matches

DR vs SAI match expert tips

Shiraz Khan could prove to be a wise multiplier choice as he can contribute at a high level with both the bat and ball.

Take your fantasy game to the next level! For more expert tips and suggestions on this DR vs SAI match, click here!

DR vs SAI Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Match 18, Head to Head League

DR vs SAI Dream11 Prediction

Wicketkeeper: Ravindu Sanjeewa

Batters: Aamir Javed, Mohammed Saleh, Khadarvalli Shaik, Mohammed Farook

All-rounders: Shiraz Khan, Sasanka Wishwajith

Bowlers: Ashen Sangeeth, Nabeel Gafoor, Jiss Jacob, Saadh Sajjad

DR vs SAI Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Match 18, Grand League

DR vs SAI Dream11 Prediction

Wicketkeeper: Ravindu Sanjeewa

Batters: Sakheer Hussain, Aamir Javed, Mohammed Farook

All-rounders: Shiraz Khan, Sasanka Wishwajith, Sajid Anjilath

Bowlers: Pradeep Wasantha Kumaranayaka, Nabeel Gafoor, Jiss Jacob, Saadh Sajjad

