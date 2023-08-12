The Welsh Fire take on the Southern Brave in the 17th match of The Hundred Men's 2023 on Saturday, August 12, at the Sophia Gardens in Cardiff. It'll be really tough to get a full match completed, with there being a fair chance of rain during the match.

The fantasy team suggested for the previous Hundred Men's 2023 match.

I own two players from this match and plan to make three transfers.

Transfer Deadline: 06:00 pm BST, 10:30 pm IST on Saturday, August 12.

Note: The team suggested in the article is subject to change post the toss and any subsequent team news. Any such changes will be updated in the articles for the next Matchday.

Transfers

Transfers Made: 3. | Transfers Remaining: 73.

1) Zak Crawley (BAT) (LON) - OUT | George Garton (BOWL) (SOU) - IN

2) Jordan Thompson (ALL) (LON) - OUT | David Willey (ALL) (WEL) - IN

3) Luke Wood (BOWL) (TRE) - OUT | Devon Conway (WK) (SOU) - IN

I fully expect this match to be rain-curtailed if not washed out and want to plan my transfers accordingly. The Southern Brave haven't looked one-bit convincing in their last two games and I'm genuinely wondering who to bring in. Ultimately, Devon Conway feel like a player, who could bring his A-game to the table.

The other player I want to take a chance on is George Garton, the left-arm seamer who bats in the middle order. He has a high points ceiling but hasn't really delivered yet.

David Willey is a more straightforward option. He didn't have much to do with the ball against the Birmingham Phoenix on a very slow surface, but in conditions suiting a swing bowler him, he should add to his wickets tally.

Dream11 Multi-Match Fantasy: The Hundred Men's 2023: Best Fantasy XI for Match 17 - WEL vs SOU: Team Selection and Captaincy Tips

Best Fantasy XI for Match 17 - WEL vs SOU | The Hundred Men's 2023

Players playing in Match 17: Shaheen Afridi (BOWL) (WEL), Haris Rauf (BOWL) (WEL), George Garton (BOWL) (SOU), David Willey (ALL) (WEL), and Devon Conway (WK) (SOU).

Shaheen Afridi and Haris Rauf should soon leave the team for international commitments and will want to deliver some match-winning performances. None of the Southern Brave players inspire much confidence, and I'm likely to go with David Willey, Shaheen Afridi, or Haris Rauf.

Other players

Dawid Malan (BAT) (TRE) | Next Fixture: vs WEL, Match 20

Ben Duckett (BAT) (BIR) | Next Fixture: vs OVI, Match 19

Heinrich Klaasen (WK) (OVI) | Next Fixture: vs BIR, Match 19

Daniel Sams (ALL) (TRE) | Next Fixture: vs WEL, Match 20

Matt Short (ALL) (NOR) | Next Fixture: vs MAN, Match 18

Harry Brook (BAT) (NOR) | Next Fixture: vs MAN, Match 18