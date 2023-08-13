Dream11 Multi-Match Fantasy: The Hundred Men's 2023: Best Fantasy XI for Match 18, NOR vs MAN

The Northern Superchargers and Manchester Originals will meet in the 18th match of The Hundred Men's 2023 on Sunday, August 13, at Headingley in Leeds. It'll be the first match of a doubleheader, with the Birmingham Phoenix and the Oval Invincibles facing off later on.

We ended up making an extra transfer in the last match as the rain relented and didn't affect the game.

The fantasy team suggested for the previous The Hundred Men's 2023 match.

We have two players from this game and will make four transfers.

Transfer Deadline: 02:30 pm BST, 07:00 pm IST on Sunday, August 13.

Note: The team suggested in the article is subject to change post the toss and any subsequent team news. Any such changes will be updated in the articles for the next Matchday.

Transfers

Transfers Made: 4 | Transfers Remaining: 68

1) George Garton (BOWL) (SOU) - OUT | Jos Buttler (WK) (MAN) - IN

2) Devon Conway (WK) (SOU) - OUT | Jamie Overton (ALL) (MAN) - IN

3) Jonny Bairstow (WK) (WEL) - OUT | Joshua Little (BOWL) (MAN) - IN

4) Tim David (ALL) (SOU) - OUT | Wayne Parnell (BOWL) (NOR) - IN

All three Southern Brave players make their way out and so does Jonny Bairstow. Haris Rauf and Shaheen Afridi will stay for one more game before departing for Pakistan's ODIs against Afghanistan. We'll be retaining them for this The Hundred Men's 2023 fixture.

As for the transfers in, Jos Buttler is a must-have on what should be a batter-friendly surface. With Harry Brook and Matt Short already on the team, we also need to add a few bowlers to the side.

Jamie Overton and Wayne Parnell are two bowling all-rounders who have stepped up and delivered in the last couple of matches. We expect them to have a good day with the ball and maybe play a handy cameo with the bat.

Lastly, we're going with the left-arm pace of Joshua Little. He's another proven wicket-taker and we'll be surprised if he doesn't pick up at least two wickets in this fixture.

Dream11 Multi-Match Fantasy: The Hundred Men's 2023: Best Fantasy XI for Match 18 - NOR vs MAN: Team Selection and Captaincy Tips

Best Fantasy XI for Match 18 - NOR vs MAN | The Hundred Men's 2023

Players playing in Match 18: Matt Short (ALL) (NOR), Harry Brook (BAT) (NOR), Jamie Overton (ALL) (MAN), Wayne Parnell (BOWL) (NOR), Jos Buttler (WK) (MAN), and Joshua Little (BOWL) (MAN).

Quite literally any of these players could be considered captaincy options, but Buttler's consistency makes him a frontrunner. Harry Brook and Matt Short also look like solid picks on what should be a good batting track.

Other players

Dawid Malan (BAT) (TRE) | Next Fixture: vs WEL, Match 20.

Ben Duckett (BAT) (BIR) | Next Fixture: vs OVI, Match 19.

Heinrich Klaasen (WK) (OVI) | Next Fixture: vs BIR, Match 19.

Shaheen Afridi (BOWL) (WEL) | Next Fixture: vs TRE, Match 20.

Haris Rauf (BOWL) (WEL) | Next Fixture: vs TRE, Match 20.