The Trent Rockets and the Manchester Originals square off in the 23rd match of The Hundred Men's 2023 on Thursday, August 17, at Trent Bridge in Nottingham.

I have two players from this fixture and will make four transfers for this one.

Transfer Deadline: 06:30 pm BST, 11:00 pm IST on Thursday, August 17.

Note: The team suggested in the article is subject to change post the toss and any subsequent team news. Any such changes will be updated in the articles for the next Matchday.

Transfers

Transfers Made: 4 | Transfers Remaining: 48.

1) Moeen Ali (ALL) (BIR) - OUT | Joshua Little (BOWL) (MAN) - IN

2) Kane Richardson (BOWL) (BIR) - OUT | Paul Walter (ALL) (MAN) - IN

3) Devon Conway (WK) (SOU) - OUT | Jos Buttler (WK) (MAN) - IN

4) Rehan Ahmed (ALL) (SOU) - OUT | Luke Wood (BOWL) (TRE) - IN

While Jamie Overton was undoubtedly the star of the Originals' last match with his unbeaten 83 off 31 balls, his not bowling enough makes me feel Paul Walter is a better option. The left-hander got a promotion to No. 4 and also picked up a wicket and looks set for a points haul in this match.

Jos Buttler is a must-have whenever the Originals play, while Usama Mir is an easy pick with Joshua Little unlikely to play due to international commitments. The leg-spinner has more points than Buttler and Josh Little, but has scored a bulk of those across two matches and hasn't been consistent. However, coming off a four-wicket haul in the last match, I'm hoping he delivers here.

Lastly, I'm going with Luke Wood as my third pick from the Trent Rockets. He hasn't been among the wickets in the last two matches and will want to set that record straight in this match.

Dream11 Multi-Match Fantasy: The Hundred Men's 2023: Best Fantasy XI for Match 23 - TRE vs MAN: Team Selection and Captaincy Tips

Best Fantasy XI for Match 23 - TRE vs MAN | The Hundred Men's 2023

Players playing in Match 23: Daniel Sams (ALL) (TRE), Joe Root (BAT) (TRE), Paul Walter (ALL) (MAN), Joshua Little (BOWL) (MAN), Jos Buttler (WK) (MAN), and Luke Wood (BOWL) (TRE).

There are quite a few good captaincy options to consider, with Daniel Sams and Jos Buttler at the top of the pile. Paul Walter batting at No.4 and bowling regularly increases his appeal as a captaincy pick too.

Other players

Liam Livingstone (BAT) (BIR) | Next Fixture: vs TRE, Match 25

Zak Crawley (BAT) (LON) | Next Fixture: vs NOR, Match 24

Chris Jordan (BOWL) (SOU) | Next Fixture: vs OVI, Match 26

Daniel Worrall (BOWL) (LON) | Next Fixture: vs NOR, Match 24

Daryl Mitchell (ALL) (LON) | Next Fixture: vs NOR, Match 24