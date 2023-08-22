The Northern Superchargers (NOR) go up against the Welsh Fire (WEL) in the 30th match of The Hundred Men's 2023 on Tuesday, August 22, at Headingley in Leeds.

I have three players from this fixture and plan to get three more using my transfers.

Transfer Deadline: 06:30 pm BST, 11:00 pm IST on Tuesday, August 22.

Note: The team suggested in the article is subject to change post the toss and any subsequent team news. Any such changes will be updated in the articles for the next Matchday.

Transfers

Transfers Made: 3 | Transfers Remaining: 23.

1) Daniel Sams (ALL) (TRE) - OUT | Harry Brook (BAT) (NOR) - IN

2) Joe Root (BAT) (TRE) - OUT | Joe Clarke (BAT) (WEL) - IN

3) Tom Kohler-Cadmore (WK) (TRE) - OUT | Reece Topley (BOWL) (NOR) - IN

We're into the deep business end of the season and the results of these final three games will decide who finishes second and third on the points table and face off in The Eliminator, with the Invincibles marching through to the final.

The Welsh Fire could put themselves in line for that playoffs spot with a win in this match. They look the favorites to achieve that with momentum on their side, playing against an already knocked-out Superchargers. That's why I'm adding an extra player from their roster in Joe Clarke, who picks up wicket-keeping points in every game in addition to his batting.

As for the picks from the Northern Superchargers, I'm keeping it fairly simple with Harry Brook and Reece Topley. With Matt Short not bowling that much, I feel Brook as an option seems better as he has been the more in-form batter. Topley's selection explains itself.

As for the transfers out, I want to make sure I eliminate players from teams who're knocked out or are unlikely to make the playoffs. I did so with the Trent Rockets' players as they have a very slim chance of making the playoffs and are unlikely to do so.

Dream11 Multi-Match Fantasy: The Hundred Men's 2023: Best Fantasy XI for Match 30 - NOR vs WEL: Team Selection and Captaincy Tips

Best Fantasy XI for Match 30 - NOR vs WEL | The Hundred Men's 2023

Players playing in Match 30: David Payne (BOWL) (WEL), David Willey (ALL) (WEL), Jonny Bairstow (WK) (WEL), Joe Clarke (BAT) (WEL), Harry Brook (BAT) (NOR), and Reece Topley (BOWL) (NOR).

After his solid bowling effort in the previous match and his increased batting responsibility, David Willey is the favorite for captaincy. Depending on the nature of the wicket, I'll decide whether I want to VC a bowler like Reece Topley or take a punt on Bairstow or Harry Brook.

Other players

Chris Jordan (BOWL) (SOU) | Next Fixture: vs MAN, Match 31

Dan Lawrence (BAT) (LON) | Next Fixture: vs BIR, Match 32

Sam Curran (ALL) (OVI) | Next Fixture: vs TBC, Match 34

Gus Atkinson (BOWL) (OVI) | Next Fixture: vs TBC, Match 34

Will Jacks (BAT) (OVI) | Next Fixture: vs TBC, Match 34