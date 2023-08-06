The Southern Brave lock horns with the Northern Superchargers in the eighth match of The Hundred Men's 2023 on Sunday, August 6, at the Rose Bowl in Southampton.

With the second game on Saturday abandoned without a ball being bowled, I was able to save up the transfers I was set to make for that game.

The fantasy team suggested for the previous Hundred Men's 2023 match.

I have two players from this match and will make four transfers.

Transfer Deadline: 02:30 pm BST, 07:00 pm IST on Sunday, August 6.

Note: The team suggested in the article is subject to change post the toss and any subsequent team news. Any such changes will be updated in the articles for the next Matchday.

Transfers

Transfers Made: 4 | Transfers Remaining: 109.

1) Jordan Thompson (ALL) (LON) - OUT | Wayne Parnell (BOWL) (NOR) - IN

2) Paul Walter (ALL) (MAN) - OUT | Adam Lyth (BAT) (NOR) - IN

3) Dan Lawrence (BAT) (LON) - OUT | Craig Overton (ALL) (SOU) - IN

4) Matthew Wade (WK) (LON) - OUT | Matthew Short (ALL) (NOR) - IN

With none of the Northern Superchargers' players on my team, I'm aiming to get as many of them on my team as possible. Matthew Short's off-spin could be a handy option for the Superchargers to use against the left-handers in the SOU batting lineup, and that's in addition to his batting.

Adam Lyth was in blistering form in the T20 blast and will want to make an impact when he gets the chance to bat. Wayne Parnell is the NOR player most likely to finish his quota of 20 balls. Capable of picking up wickets both with the new ball and at the death, he's a solid option to pick.

Craig Overton has picked up four wickets in two games for the Southern Brave and looks set to continue in that consistent run. I'm taking out all my London Spirit players with their next game in M11.

Dream11 Multi-Match Fantasy: The Hundred Men's 2023: Best Fantasy XI for Match 8 - SOU vs NOR: Team Selection and Captaincy Tips

Best Fantasy XI for Match 8 - SOU vs NOR | The Hundred Men's 2023

Players playing in Match 8: George Garton (BOWL) (SOU), James Vince (BAT) (SOU), Adam Lyth (BAT) (NOR), Craig Overton (ALL) (SOU), Matthew Short (ALL) (NOR), and Wayne Parnell (BOWL) (NOR).

Matthew Short's chances of getting to bowl will define my captaincy decision, with Craig Overton, George Garton, and Wayne Parnell being the other options I'm considering.

Other players

Jos Buttler (WK) (MAN) | Next Fixture: vs BIR, Match 10

Shaheen Afridi (BOWL) (WEL) | Next Fixture: vs OVI, Match 9

Joshua Little (BOWL) (MAN) | Next Fixture: vs BIR, Match 10

Will Smeed (BAT) (BIR) | Next Fixture: vs MAN, Match 10

Shadab Khan (ALL) (BIR) | Next Fixture: vs MAN, Match 10