Dresden T10 League 2021: Most runs, most wickets and points table until August 16 (Updated)

The Dresden T10 League 2021 saw its first day of action on August 16, with four Group A matches played on the day. Four more Group A encounters are scheduled for Tuesday, August 17.

BSC Rehberge 1945 and RC Dresden occupy the top two spots in the Group A points table of the Dresden T10 League 2021. Both teams have four points, with the former having a superior net run rate.

FC Viktoria 89 are yet to begin their campaign in the tournament. They will play their first couple of matches against BSC Rehberge 1945 on Tuesday.

Fuchse Berlin Lions and SG Einheit Halle suffered reversals in both matches the two teams played on Monday. They are without a point thus far and bring up the rear of the Group A points table.

Following are the team standings in Group A after the opening day of matches in the Dresden T10 League 2021:

Dresden T10 League Group A Points Table

Dresden T10 League 2021 run-scoring and wicket-taking charts

Most Runs

Dresden T10 League 2021 Highest Run-scorers

Gulzar Rasool of RC Dresden is the highest run-scorer after the first day of action in the Dresden T10 League 2021. He has amassed 82 runs in two matches, with his unbeaten 66 being the only half-century of the tournament so far. Rasool has an impressive strike rate of 210.25, and has struck five fours and seven sixes.

Nadjibullah Yasser of BSC Rehberge 1945 occupies second spot on the run-scoring charts. He has smashed 63 runs thus far, with an unbeaten 38 being his best effort. Yasser's runs have come at an excellent strike rate of 252.00, and are studded with five fours and six maximums.

Yasser's teammate Luqman Jafer is placed third in the top run-getters list of the Dresden T10 League 2021. He blasted an unbeaten 40 in the only knock he played. Jafer has scored his runs at an outstanding strike rate of 266.66, with the help of one boundary and five sixes.

Most Wickets

Dresden T10 League 2021 Highest Wicket-takers

Rahul Grover of RC Dresden, with five scalps to his name, has emerged as the highest wicket-taker on Day 1 of the Dresden T10 League 2021. He has a best spell of 3/13 and has an acceptable economy of 8.00.

The BSC Rehberge 1945 duo of Javed Rana and Yousaf Khan are among five bowlers who have picked up three wickets apiece in the Dresden T10 League 2021 so far. They are placed higher than the other three bowlers on the wicket-taking charts by virtue of being more economical.

Rana has 3/9 as his best performance and an exceptional economy of 4.75. Khan has a best effort of 2/7 and has conceded an average of just 5.25 runs per over.

Edited by Sai Krishna