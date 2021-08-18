Dresden T10 League 2021: Most runs, most wickets and points table until August 17 (Updated)

The Dresden T10 League 2021 saw its second day of action on August 17, with four Group A encounters played on the day. Four more Group A fixtures are scheduled for Wednesday, August 18.

BSC Rehberge 1945 are perched atop the Group A points table of the Dresden T10 League 2021. They have won three of the four matches they have played and have six points in their kitty.

RC Dresden, who have four points to their credit, are placed second in the Group A standings. They are the only unbeaten team in the group, having emerged victorious in both their matches so far.

FC Viktoria 89, SG Einheit Halle and Fuchse Berlin Lions have all registered a solitary win each in the Dresden T10 League 2021. They are placed in that order in the Group A points table based on their net run rates.

Following are the team standings in Group A after the second day of matches in the Dresden T10 League 2021:

Dresden T10 League Group A Points Table

Dresden T10 League 2021 run-scoring and wicket-taking charts

Most Runs

Dresden T10 League 2021 Highest Run-scorers

Ehsanullah Sharifi of SG Einheit Halle has emerged as the highest run-scorer after the second day of action in the Dresden T10 League 2021. He has amassed 112 runs in four encounters, with his 80 being the highest individual score of the tournament. Sharifi's runs have come at an impressive strike rate of 172.30, and are studded with two fours and ten sixes.

Nadjibullah Yasser of BSC Rehberge 1945 is placed second in the run-scoring charts. He has smashed 110 runs so far, with a top score of an unbeaten 43. Yasser has scored his runs at an excellent strike rate of 234.04, with the help of eight boundaries and ten sixes.

Indika Gunasekara of Fuchse Berlin Lions occupies third position in the top run-getters list of the Dresden T10 League 2021. He has aggregated 97 runs in four knocks, with an unbeaten 50 being his best effort. Gunasekara has a decent strike rate of 151.56 and has struck six fours and eight maximums.

Most Wickets

Dresden T10 League 2021 Highest Wicket-takers

Javed Rana of BSC Rehberge 1945, with six scalps to his credit, is the highest wicket-taker after Day 2 of the Dresden T10 League 2021. He has a spell of 3/9 as his best returns and has an excellent economy of 6.87.

Ganidu Arumadura of Fuchse Berlin Lions and Rahul Grover of RC Dresden have picked up five wickets apiece in the Dresden T10 League 2021 thus far. The former is placed second on the wicket-taking charts by virtue of being more economical.

Arumadura has 2/7 as his best effort and has an exceptional economy of 5.71. Grover has 3/13 as his best performance and has conceded an average of 8.00 runs per over.

