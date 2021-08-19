Dresden T10 League 2021: Most runs, most wickets and points table until August 18 (Updated)

The Dresden T10 League 2021 saw its third day of action on August 18, with four Group A matches played on the day. Four more Group A fixtures are scheduled for Thursday, August 19.

RC Dresden have jumped to the top of the Group A points table of the Dresden T10 League 2021. They have registered wins in all four of their encounters thus far and have eight points in their kitty.

BSC Rehberge 1945 and FC Viktoria 89 follow the table-toppers in the Group A standings. Both teams have six points, with the former placed higher due to their superior net run rate.

Fuchse Berlin Lions and SG Einheit Halle bring up the rear of the Group A points table of the Dresden T10 League 2021. The two teams have a couple of points each, having won just one out of the six matches apiece they have played.

Following are the team standings in Group A after the third day of matches in the Dresden T10 League 2021:

Dresden T10 League Group A Points Table

Dresden T10 League 2021 run-scoring and wicket-taking charts

Most Runs

Dresden T10 League 2021 Highest Run-scorers

Ehsanullah Sharifi of SG Einheit Halle continues to be the highest run-scorer after the third day of action in the Dresden T10 League 2021. He has amassed 123 runs in six matches, with his 80 being the top score of the tournament. Sharifi has scored his runs at an impressive strike rate of 168.49, with the help of two fours and eleven sixes.

Nadjibullah Yasser of BSC Rehberge 1945 occupies second position in the run-scoring charts. He has blasted 110 runs to date, with an unbeaten 43 being his best effort. Yasser has an excellent strike rate of 234.04 and has struck eight fours and ten maximums.

Indika Gunasekara of Fuchse Berlin Lions is placed third in the top run-getters list of the Dresden T10 League 2021. He has accumulated 106 runs in six knocks, with an unbeaten 50 as his highest score. Gunasekara's runs have come at a decent strike rate of 143.24, and are studded with seven boundaries and eight sixes.

Most Wickets

Dresden T10 League 2021 Highest Wicket-takers

Ehsan Latif of FC Viktoria 89, with eight scalps to his name, has emerged as the highest wicket-taker after Day 3 of the Dresden T10 League 2021. He has a sensational spell of 3/4 as his best performance and has an exceptional economy of 5.00.

Nauman Stanikzai of Fuchse Berlin Lions, who has dismissed seven opposition batsmen, occupies second spot on the wicket-taking charts. He has a best effort of 2/9 and has conceded an average of 10.72 runs per over.

Ganidu Arumadura of Fuchse Berlin Lions is among three bowlers who have picked up six wickets apiece in the Dresden T10 League 2021 so far. Arumadura, who has 2/7 as his best returns, is placed higher than the other two bowlers due to his excellent economy of 5.63.

