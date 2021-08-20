Dresden T10 League 2021: Most runs, most wickets and points table until August 19 (Updated)

The Dresden T10 League 2021 saw the penultimate day of Group A action on August 19, with four encounters played on the day. The final four Group A matches are scheduled for Friday, August 20.

BSC Rehberge 1945 and RC Dresden occupy the top two spots in the Group A points table of the Dresden T10 League 2021. The two teams have ten points each, with the former having a superior net run rate.

FC Viktoria 89 occupy third position in the Group A standings. They have registered wins in four of the six matches they have played and have eight points in their kitty.

SG Einheit Halle and Fuchse Berlin Lions are placed fourth and fifth in the Group A points table of the Dresden T10 League 2021. Both teams have two points and a win for SG Einheit Halle in either of their two encounters on Friday will guarantee them a spot in the quarterfinals.

Following are the team standings in Group A after the fourth day of matches in the Dresden T10 League 2021:

Dresden T10 League Group A Points Table

Dresden T10 League 2021 run-scoring and wicket-taking charts

Most Runs

Dresden T10 League 2021 - Highest Run-scorers

Sajid Liaqat of BSC Rehberge 1945 has emerged as the highest run-scorer after the fourth day of action in the Dresden T10 League 2021. He has smashed 132 runs in six encounters, with an unbeaten 61 as his highest score. Liaqat has an excellent strike rate of 223.72 and has struck five fours and 14 sixes.

Ehsanullah Sharifi of SG Einheit Halle has slipped to second spot on the run-scoring charts. He has amassed 123 runs to date, with 80 being his best effort. Sharifi's runs have come at an impressive strike rate of 168.49, and are studded with two boundaries and 11 sixes.

Nadjibullah Yasser of BSC Rehberge 1945 is placed third in the top run-getters list of the Dresden T10 League 2021. He has blasted 115 runs in six innings, with a top score of an unbeaten 43. Yasser has scored his runs at a terrific strike rate of 225.49, with the help of nine fours and ten maximums.

Zahid Mahmood (115) and Sandeep Kamboj (93) are the highest run-scorers from FC Viktoria 89 and RC Dresden respectively.

Most Wickets

Dresden T10 League 2021 - Highest Wicket-takers

Nauman Stanikzai of Fuchse Berlin Lions, with 11 scalps to his credit, has emerged as the highest wicket-taker after Day 4 of the Dresden T10 League 2021. He has a best spell of 3/15 and has been taken for an average of 10.00 runs per over.

Javed Rana of BSC Rehberge 1945, who has picked up 10 wickets, is placed second on the wicket-taking charts. He has 3/7 as his best effort and has bowled with an excellent economy of 6.66.

Ehsan Latif of FC Viktoria 89, who has dismissed nine opposition batsmen, has slipped to third spot in the top wicket-takers list of the Dresden T10 League 2021. He has 3/4 as his best returns and an exceptional economy of 5.16.

RC Dresden's Kapil Chandnani (6) and Rahul Grover (6), and SG Einheit Halle's Abdullah Daulatzai (5) and Abas Talib (5) are the most successful bowlers from their respective sides.

