Dresden T10 League 2021: Most runs, most wickets and points table until August 20 (Updated)

The Dresden T10 League 2021 saw four matches played on the concluding day of Group A action on August 20. The first four Group B fixtures are scheduled for Saturday, August 21.

BSC Rehberge 1945 finished atop the Group A points table of the Dresden T10 League 2021. They emerged victorious in seven of their eight matches with 14 points in their kitty.

RC Dresden and FC Viktoria 89 follow the table-toppers in the Group A standings. Both sides garnered ten points in the league phase, with the former having a better net run rate.

SG Einheit Halle, who finished with four points, pipped the Fuchse Berlin Lions to the final quarter-final spot from the group. The latter were eliminated after registering just one solitary win in the tournament.

Following are the team standings in Group A after the fifth day of matches in the Dresden T10 League 2021:

Dresden T10 League Group A Points Table

Dresden T10 League 2021 run-scoring and wicket-taking charts

Most Runs

Dresden T10 League 2021 Highest Run-scorers

Ehsanullah Sharifi of SG Einheit Halle has reemerged as the highest run-scorer after the fifth day of action in the Dresden T10 League 2021. He amassed 214 runs in the league phase, with his 80 being the highest individual score of the tournament. Sharifi has scored his runs at an excellent strike rate of 173.98, with the help of eight fours and 17 sixes.

Zahid Mahmood of FC Viktoria 89 has jumped to second position in the run-scoring charts. He has aggregated 176 runs so far, with an unbeaten 44 being his best effort. Mahmood has an impressive strike rate of 160.00 and has struck 13 fours and as many maximums.

Nadjibullah Yasser of BSC Rehberge 1945 is placed third in the top run-getters list of the Dresden T10 League 2021. He has smashed 169 runs in eight matches, with a top score of 54. Yasser's runs have come at an outstanding strike rate of 244.92, and are studded with 11 boundaries and 17 sixes.

Most Wickets

Dresden T10 League 2021 Highest Wicket-takers

Nauman Stanikzai of the Fuchse Berlin Lions, with 11 scalps to his name, continues to be the highest wicket-taker after Day 5 of the Dresden T10 League 2021. He had 3/15 as his best performance and conceded an average of 10.00 runs per over.

Javed Rana of BSC Rehberge 1945, who has dismissed 10 opposition batsmen, occupies second spot on the wicket-taking charts. He has 3/7 as his best effort and has an acceptable economy of 8.00.

Ehsan Latif of FC Viktoria 89, who has snared nine wickets, is placed third in the top wicket-takers list of the Dresden T10 League 2021. He has 3/4 as his best spell and has an excellent economy of 5.87.

